Leading European Drone Manufacturer Nordic Wing Selects Amprius to Increase Flight Endurance

FREMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amprius Technologies, Inc. (“Amprius” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AMPX), a leader in next-generation lithium-ion batteries with its Silicon Anode Platform, today announced that Nordic Wing, a leading European drone manufacturer, has selected Amprius’ high-energy-density SiCore® cells to power ASTERO ISR, a fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) designed for advanced intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions in defense operations.

The selection follows a successful evaluation and qualification process, where Amprius’ SiCore cells delivered a 90% increase in flight endurance in Nordic Wing’s ASTERO ISR compared to conventional graphite cells. This dramatic increase extends mission time to up to four hours without adding weight and improves the UAV’s surveillance and mapping capabilities.

“Amprius’ batteries have fundamentally changed how our drones operate in the field,” said Jonas Dyhr, founder of Nordic Wing. “With a significant increase in flight time, our drones can stay airborne longer, cover more ground, and deliver real-time intelligence without interruptions. This enhanced endurance doesn’t just improve performance; it redefines what’s possible in every mission and can mean the difference between success and failure.”

In modern defense operations, endurance isn’t just a performance metric; it’s mission critical. Amprius’ SiCore batteries provide the consistent power needed to operate in GPS-denied and electronically contested environments, where drones can’t afford to fail. That reliability enables longer surveillance windows, deeper situational awareness, and fewer compromises in the field, giving operators a clear tactical advantage when it matters most.

“Energy is rapidly becoming a critical factor in drone operations,” said Tom Stepien, president of Amprius Technologies. “As mission requirements grow more complex, the need for lightweight, long-lasting, and dependable battery solutions continues to rise. Amprius is proud to be at the forefront of this evolution, delivering next-generation batteries that meet the dynamic needs of our defense partners like Nordic Wing.”

This partnership highlights Amprius’ continued execution in scaling its high-performance silicon anode batteries across key electric mobility sectors. With commercially available cells powering applications in unmanned aerial systems, high-altitude platforms, and electric mobility, Amprius is uniquely positioned to deliver the performance, reliability, and scale required for the next generation of aviation and defense systems.

For more information, please visit the Amprius investor relations website at ir.amprius.com.

About Amprius Technologies, Inc.

Amprius Technologies, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of high-energy and high-power lithium-ion batteries, producing the industry’s highest-known energy density cells. The Company’s commercially available SiCore® and SiMaxx™ batteries deliver up to 450 Wh/kg and 1,150 Wh/L, with third-party validation of 500Wh/kg and 1,300 Wh/L. The Company’s corporate headquarters is in Fremont, California, where it maintains an R&D lab and a MWh scale manufacturing facility for the fabrication of silicon anodes and cells. To serve customer demand, Amprius entered into several agreements to secure over 1.8 GWh of contract manufacturing capacity. For additional information, please visit amprius.com. Also, see the Company’s LinkedIn page.

About Nordic Wing

Nordic-wing is a leading provider of advanced military technology solutions, specializing in state-of-the-art intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems. With a focus on innovation and reliability, Nordic-Wing aims to empower armed forces worldwide with cutting-edge solutions that meet the challenges of modern warfare.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “intend,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “seek,” “will” or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the performance of Amprius’ products, the ability of Amprius to meet the demands of its defense customers, the benefits of Amprius’ products to its customers, the ability of Amprius to scale its products across key electric mobility sectors, and the ability of Amprius to deliver products required for the next generation of aviation and defense systems. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of Amprius’ management and are not predictions of actual performance. Actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements as a result of certain risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including the ability of Amprius and its contract manufacturers to commercially produce high performing batteries; Amprius’ liquidity position; risks related to the rollout of Amprius’ business and the timing of expected business milestones; the effects of competition on Amprius’ business; supply shortages in the materials necessary for the production of Amprius’ products; and changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political and legal conditions. For more information on these risks and uncertainties that may impact the operations and projections discussed herein can be found in the documents we filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), all of which are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. There may be additional risks that Amprius does not presently know or that Amprius currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect Amprius’ expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Amprius’ assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Amprius specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.