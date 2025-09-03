Pacific Life Launches No-Cost Online Enrollment Service Solution with Employee Navigator

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pacific Life’s Workforce Benefits business is pleased to announce the launch of Pacific Life Enrollment Hub powered by Employee Navigator, a digital solution designed to streamline online benefits enrollment and ongoing member management for brokers and their clients. This no-cost service feature helps brokers and their clients, especially those without enrollment technology or a benefits administration system, transition from manual spreadsheets and outdated workflows to digitally enabled benefits management. The result is improved accuracy, greater efficiency and enhanced client satisfaction.

“Pacific Life is in a unique position to simplify the complexities of managing benefits enrollment. With this service feature, we’re delivering a digital-first solution that meets brokers and clients where they are – whether they have enrollment tech or not. It’s intuitive, fast and built to eliminate the manual processes that slow things down. What once took weeks now takes minutes,” said Gary Godin, senior vice president and co-head of Workforce Benefits, Pacific Life.

“Our partnership with Pacific Life is about making benefits administration easier for everyone. By combining our API-driven platform with Pacific Life’s digital ecosystem, we’re helping brokers and employers streamline online enrollment, reduce friction, and deliver a modern experience that works – no matter the tech setup,” said George Reese, CEO, Employee Navigator.

The latest Enrollment Hub innovation is part of Pacific Life’s ongoing commitment to delivering a seamless, fully digital experience from quotes to claims.

Key benefits:

No license required and no technology hurdles

Easy online member management and error resolution

Eliminates redundant data entry

Delivers instant Evidence of Insurability (EOI) decisions in 95% of cases

Automates accurate, post-coverage reconciled invoicing

Simplifies the employee claims experience

In addition to this service feature, Pacific Life will continue to offer the fully integrated, broker-hosted Employee Navigator solution for those with an existing license. Both solutions provide a pathway to the Pacific Life digital advantage.

Pacific Life’s Workforce Benefits business offers dental, vision, group term life with accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D), disability, accident, critical illness, and hospital indemnity insurance. To learn more about how Pacific Life is revolutionizing employee benefits with a friction-free, digitally native experience, visit www.PacificLife.com.

About Pacific Life

Pacific Life provides a variety of products and services designed to help individuals and businesses in the retail, institutional, workforce benefits, and reinsurance markets achieve financial security. Whether your goal is to protect loved ones or grow your assets for retirement, Pacific Life offers innovative life insurance and annuity solutions, as well as mutual funds, that provide value and financial security for current and future generations. Supporting our policyholders for nearly 160 years, Pacific Life is a Fortune 500 company headquartered in Newport Beach, California. For additional company information, including current financial strength ratings, visit www.PacificLife.com.

About Employee Navigator

Employee Navigator is a trusted benefits and HR software company integrated with over 500+ of the nation's leading insurance carriers, payroll companies, and TPAs. Serving over 180,000 U.S. companies and 5,000+ brokers across the country, Employee Navigator simplifies benefits management for businesses of all sizes. For more information, visit www.EmployeeNavigator.com.