-

Siemens and Snowflake Enable IT/OT Convergence Across Cloud for Industrial Customers

  • Collaboration to advance data management, AI and generative AI capabilities
  • Integration of shop floor data made available via Siemens Industrial Edge and IT data in the Snowflake AI Data Cloud
original Siemens and Snowflake Enable IT/OT Convergence Across Cloud for Industrial Customers

Siemens and Snowflake Enable IT/OT Convergence Across Cloud for Industrial Customers

No-Headquarters/BOZEMAN, Mont.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Siemens is collaborating with Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), the AI Data Cloud company, to help manufacturers unlock new levels of operational efficiency, scale and AI-driven insights. The collaboration enables mutual customers across the globe to connect their operational technology (OT) data from the shop floor with information technology (IT) data, such as supply chain management and financial data.

By connecting Siemens Industrial Edge and Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud, manufacturers can access plug-and-play Industrial Edge applications to contextualize and transfer OT data into IT systems. This integration empowers customers to build a robust data foundation, which is the prerequisite for gaining deeper insights, improving machine performance, increasing machine availability and optimizing production processes across their facilities.

“This collaboration brings together the best of both worlds,” said Rainer Brehm, CEO of Factory Automation at Siemens. “Siemens has deep expertise in how to bring OT and IT together on the shop floor, while Snowflake excels in managing and analyzing both large-scale OT and IT data. Together, we enable customers to bridge the IT/OT divide and scale their digital transformation across machines, lines, and factories.”

“Together with Siemens, we’re enabling manufacturers to harness the full potential of their data through Snowflake’s easy, connected and trusted platform,” said Christian Kleinerman, EVP of Product at Snowflake. “The ability to apply AI across both IT and OT data isn't just an advancement; it unlocks a new reality of possibilities for unparalleled quality improvement and radical performance optimization, as well as new ways of process automation powered by AI agents.”

From edge to cloud: FFT bridges factory data to AI-driven insights with Siemens and Snowflake

FFT, a leading global provider of innovative, flexible and complex manufacturing systems, leverages the Siemens Industrial Edge ecosystem and helps manufacturers to securely, scalably and efficiently transfer production data into the Snowflake AI Data Cloud through its DataBridge app. This solution is already implemented within FFT’s own production lines and facilities, demonstrating its capability to meet the highest standards of efficiency and data-driven optimization. The Siemens-Snowflake collaboration supports FFT’s role as an integrator and trusted Snowflake partner for automated and flexible production systems across the mobility and industrial sectors. It also underscores FFT’s status as a Siemens Xcelerator partner.

This joint solution – designed for production managers, data engineers, and IT leaders – tackles common challenges such as data silos, limited transparency, and inefficient analytics. Siemens Industrial Edge enables seamless integration of OT data by connecting to a wide range of sources, including PLCs, sensors, and other manufacturing systems. It also pre-processes data at the edge and runs transformed OT data models, like AI models, in closed-loop with production automation. Snowflake’s platform then delivers actionable insights through AI-powered analytics and agentic AI capabilities. The result is a measurable boost in operational efficiency, with higher machine performance, enhanced product quality, and reduced maintenance needs.

Siemens Digital Industries (DI) empowers companies of all sizes within the process and discrete manufacturing industries to accelerate their digital and sustainability transformation across the entire value chain. Siemens’ cutting-edge automation and software portfolio revolutionizes the design, realization and optimization of products and production. And with Siemens Xcelerator – the open digital business platform – this process is made even easier, faster, and scalable. Together with our partners and ecosystem, Siemens Digital Industries enables customers to become a sustainable Digital Enterprise. Siemens Digital Industries has a workforce of around 70,000 people worldwide.

Siemens AG (Berlin and Munich) is a leading technology company focused on industry, infrastructure, mobility, and healthcare. The company’s purpose is to create technology to transform the everyday, for everyone. By combining the real and the digital worlds, Siemens empowers customers to accelerate their digital and sustainability transformations, making factories more efficient, cities more livable, and transportation more sustainable. A leader in industrial AI, Siemens leverages its deep domain know-how to apply AI – including generative AI – to real-world applications, making AI accessible and impactful for customers across diverse industries. Siemens also owns a majority stake in the publicly listed company Siemens Healthineers, a leading global medical technology provider pioneering breakthroughs in healthcare. For everyone. Everywhere. Sustainably.

In fiscal 2024, which ended on September 30, 2024, the Siemens Group generated revenue of €75.9 billion and net income of €9.0 billion. As of September 30, 2024, the company employed around 312,000 people worldwide on the basis of continuing operations. Further information is available on the Internet at www.siemens.com.

Snowflake

Snowflake is the platform for the AI era, making it easy for enterprises to innovate faster and get more value from data. More than 12,000 customers around the globe, including hundreds of the world’s largest companies, use Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud to build, use and share data, applications and AI. With Snowflake, data and AI are transformative for everyone. Learn more at snowflake.com (NYSE: SNOW).

Contacts

Media Contacts
Siemens AG
Hannah Arnal
Phone: +49 152 22572736; E-mail: hannah.arnal@siemens.com

Katherine James
Snowflake
Phone: katherine.james@snowflake.com

Industry:

Snowflake Inc.

NYSE:SNOW
Details
Headquarters: No Headquarters, NA
CEO: Sridhar Ramaswamy
Employees: 7,800
Organization: PUB
Release Versions
English

Contacts

Media Contacts
Siemens AG
Hannah Arnal
Phone: +49 152 22572736; E-mail: hannah.arnal@siemens.com

Katherine James
Snowflake
Phone: katherine.james@snowflake.com

Social Media Profiles
Snowflake LinkedIn
Snowflake Twitter / X
Snowflake YouTube
More News From Snowflake Inc.

Snowflake Launches AWS Deployment in South Africa to Drive Data and AI Closer to Customers

CAPE TOWN, South Africa--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), the AI Data Cloud company, today announced its growing footprint in South Africa with the general availability of Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud on Amazon Web Services (AWS) Africa (Cape Town) Region, enabling customers to unlock deeper data insights powered by AI to drive business innovation, all while meeting the highest standards of data residency and sovereignty. The deployment of Snowflake on AWS Africa (Cape Town) Region comes a...

Snowflake Appoints Chris Niederman as Alliances & Channels Leader

No-Headquarters/BOZEMAN, Mont.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), the AI Data Cloud company, today announced Chris Niederman as Senior Vice President of Alliances & Channels, starting July 21, 2025. Niederman will be responsible for leading the Snowflake global channel and partner ecosystem, and driving growth and collaboration through the Snowflake AI Data Cloud to empower every enterprise to achieve its full potential through data and AI. "At the heart of the AI Data Cloud, the Sno...

Snowflake and Acxiom Announce Plans to Transform AI-Powered Marketing for Brands and Agencies

No-Headquarters/BOZEMAN, Mont. & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), the AI Data Cloud company, and Acxiom® , the connected data and technology foundation of Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE: IPG), today announced a strategic initiative to build and deliver a modern, AI-powered marketing data infrastructure that will fundamentally transform how brands leverage AI for marketing. This collaboration will enable IPG to bring its proprietary data, identity, and collaboration...
Back to Newsroom