Vyriad and Weizmann Institute of Science Enter Exclusive License Agreement for In Vivo Gene Delivery Technology

ROCHESTER, Minn. & REHOVOT, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vyriad, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing targeted genetic therapies for cancer and other serious diseases, and Yeda Research and Development Company, Ltd., the commercial arm of the Weizmann Institute of Science, today announced an exclusive license agreement for a novel viral vector targeting approach. The in vivo gene delivery technology, developed at the Weizmann Institute by professors Menachem Rubinstein, Gideon Schreiber, and Dr. Diana Gataulin, can improve vector specificity without compromising potency.

The licensed technology introduces a small, reversible adapter peptide that binds to a targeting protein on engineered viruses, temporarily masking the protein from native receptors, while presenting a new targeting domain. This method redirects the virus to selected cell types without altering its genetic sequence or natural structure, preserving the virus’s fusogenic function and potency, while enabling high targeting specificity. Avoiding genetic modification of the engineered virus envelope also circumvents common production challenges associated with mutated targeting proteins.

“We are excited to see this discovery move forward with Vyriad, a partner with both the expertise and infrastructure to translate science into accessible therapies,” said Dr. Elik Chapnik, CEO of Yeda. “This collaboration combines Weizmann innovation with Vyriad’s development strength to advance the next generation of in vivo genetic medicines.”

Vyriad will incorporate the technology into selected development programs within its suite of viral and nanoparticle delivery systems. This integration is intended to broaden the company’s ability to match the right targeting approach to the requirements of each application.

“We’re pleased to add this targeting method to our in vivo delivery capabilities,” said Dr. Stephen Russell, CEO and chief scientific officer of Vyriad. “Its modular design and safety features make it a strong complement to our existing platforms, and we look forward to exploring its use in targeted genetic therapy applications such as CAR T.”

About Vyriad

Vyriad is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing targeted genetic medicines for cancer and other serious diseases. The company uses engineered viruses, viral vectors, and viral envelope glycoproteins to deliver therapeutic genes directly to selected cells. Vyriad’s programs include oncolytic virotherapy, in vivo gene therapy, and gene editing applications, with ongoing Phase 1–2 trials in multiple cancer indications. Vyriad is a privately held company based in Rochester, Minnesota.

About the Weizmann Institute of Science

The Weizmann Institute of Science in Israel is one of the world's top-ranking multidisciplinary research institutions. Noted for its wide-ranging exploration of the natural and exact sciences, Weizmann Institute's scientists are advancing research on the human brain, artificial intelligence, sustainability, computer science and encryption, astrophysics and particle physics, and are tackling diseases such as cancer, while also addressing climate change through environmental, ocean, and plant sciences.

About Yeda Research and Development Company Ltd.

Yeda Research and Development Company Ltd. is the commercial arm of the Weizmann Institute of Science. Yeda currently manages approximately 500 unique patent families and has generated the highest income per researcher compared to any other academic technology transfer operation worldwide. Through the years, Yeda has contributed to the commercialization of a number of groundbreaking therapies, such as Copaxone, Rebif, Tookad®, Erbitux®, Vectibix®, Protrazza®, Humira®, and recently the CAR-T cancer therapy Yescarta®.