Grant Thornton Advisors completes deal to join forces with Auxis

CHICAGO & FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Grant Thornton Advisors LLC (Grant Thornton Advisors) has completed a transaction to join forces with Auxis, a nearshore-outsourcing and business-modernization pioneer.

The transaction, which was previously announced on July 29, brings Auxis’ award-winning automation and outsourcing capabilities to Grant Thornton Advisors, adding more than 1,400 professionals across Costa Rica, Colombia and the U.S.

Auxis specializes in tech-enabled shared services across finance, information technology, human resources, customer experience and specialized industry solutions — as well as digital transformation offerings in AI and automation. It serves a client base that includes Fortune 1000 and upper-middle-market companies.

Founded in 1997, Auxis was one of the earliest providers of nearshoring services to U.S. businesses — offering real-time collaboration, cultural alignment and access to top-tier Latin American talent. Its intelligent automation and nearshore solutions have earned recognition from leading technology providers and research firms, including UiPath, Everest Group and ISG.

The deal supports Grant Thornton Advisors’ strategy to build a differentiated advisory model powered by AI, advanced technologies and practical innovation. The firm currently provides a range of services centered on strategy, transformation and operations. These include offerings across M&A, technology, finance, operations, sales and marketing, data, AI, cybersecurity and risk. Grant Thornton Advisors also provides a complete slate of tax services.

Acquiring Auxis bolsters the multinational, multi-disciplinary platform Grant Thornton Advisors established in January 2025. To date, it has announced transactions with more than a half-dozen full-service accounting and consulting firms to join the platform. These firms stretch from the Americas across Europe to the Middle East. Additionally, it announced a deal last month to acquire Stax, a top diligence and value-creation provider based in Boston with a presence across key financial markets.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“Bringing Auxis into the Grant Thornton platform is a milestone moment for us. Auxis’ proven shared services, nearshoring expertise, and tech-enabled solutions are a natural fit for our world-class model. This deal allows us to deepen client engagement and enhance our offerings — delivered with speed, scalability, and quality.”

— Jim Peko, CEO of Grant Thornton Advisors LLC —

“Clients today aren’t just asking for advice — they want consultants who can deliver bold solutions with agility, smart technology, practical innovation, and quantified impact. That’s why we’re building something truly unique: a full-service advisory practice powered by AI and grounded in human insight. Bringing Auxis into the fold will strengthen that vision. They have the talent, tools, and nearshoring model to help us deliver enhanced value to our clients.”

— Tom Puthiyamadam, Managing Partner for Advisory Services at Grant Thornton Advisors LLC —

“Joining the Grant Thornton team provides Auxis the scalable and robust platform required to successfully help clients modernize their operating models — helping them thrive in a business environment marked by ever-increasing change and technology disruptions. We are excited to integrate our innovative and tech-enabled, client-first services model into Grant Thornton’s leading Advisory Services practice. It could not be a better fit. Grant Thornton’s deep client relationships and reputation for excellent quality will enable us to deliver our value-added, technology-backed services to an even broader international clientele.”

— Raul Vega, CEO of Auxis —

About Grant Thornton

Grant Thornton delivers professional services in the US through two specialized entities: Grant Thornton LLP, a licensed, certified public accounting (CPA) firm that provides audit and assurance services ― and Grant Thornton Advisors LLC (not a licensed CPA firm), which exclusively provides non-attest offerings, including tax and advisory services.

In January 2025, Grant Thornton Advisors LLC formed a multinational, multidisciplinary platform. The platform offers a premier advisory and tax practice, as well as independent audit practices. With almost 60 offices, the platform delivers a singular client experience that includes enhanced solutions and capabilities, backed by powerful technologies and a roster of almost 13,000 quality-driven professionals enjoying exceptional career-growth opportunities and a distinctive cross-border culture.

Grant Thornton is part of the Grant Thornton International Limited network, which provides access to its member firms in more than 150 global markets.

Grant Thornton LLP, Grant Thornton Advisors LLC and their respective subsidiaries operate as an alternative practice structure (APS). The APS conforms with applicable laws, regulations and professional standards, including those from the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

“Grant Thornton” refers to the brand under which the member firms in the Grant Thornton International Ltd (GTIL) network provide services to their clients and/or refers to one or more member firms. Grant Thornton LLP and Grant Thornton Advisors LLC serve as the U.S. member firms of the GTIL network. GTIL and its member firms are not a worldwide partnership and all member firms are separate legal entities. Member firms deliver all services; GTIL does not provide services to clients.

About Auxis

Founded in 1997, Auxis is a leading consulting and tech-enabled nearshore outsourcing pioneer focused on helping organizations achieve a competitive edge through innovative processes, leading technologies, and world-class shared services. Fortune 1000 and upper-middle-market organizations have relied on Auxis’ customized solutions for nearly three decades to obtain real benefits and ROI from their transformation programs.

Auxis delivers comprehensive solutions to modernize and scale business operations across Finance, IT, Cybersecurity, HR, Customer Service, and industry-specific functions including Revenue Cycle Management in Healthcare, Loan Processing, and Restaurant Store Audits. Our nearshore delivery platform is supported by robust Digital Transformation capabilities spanning Intelligent Automation & RPA, AI, Agentic, Analytics, and Cloud.

Auxis is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, with main delivery centers in Costa Rica and Colombia, and supporting hubs in Mexico, and Guatemala.