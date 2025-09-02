Teasdale Latin Foods Reaches Agreement With Grain Millers Union

HOOPESTON, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Teasdale Latin Foods (Teasdale) is pleased to announce that an agreement has been reached with BCTGM Local 1 (Grain Millers Union) on August 29th, marking an important step forward for the company, our employees, and the community.

“The agreement reflects our shared commitment to fairness, collaboration, and the long-term success of the Hoopeston facility,” said Tim O’Connor, CEO Share

The new four-year agreement includes an immediate 5% increase in wages and a cumulative 17% increase over the four-year term while providing 40 incremental hours of paid time off, annually.

Teasdale is proud to welcome back its employees and looks forward to continuing full production at the Hoopeston facility with the entire team united. The company extends its appreciation to the workers hired during the work stoppage who supported operations during this period, many of whom will remain as valued members of the team.

Teasdale also recognizes the dedication of our leaders and employees at our sister plant in Atwater, California, whose support helped ensure continuity of operations. Their collaboration demonstrates the strength of Teasdale’s network and its ability to deliver for customers even under challenging circumstances. The company further extends its gratitude to customers for their patience and trust. Teasdale is committed to continuing industry-leading service levels and fully returning to normal operations over the next 60 days.

“The agreement reflects our shared commitment to fairness, collaboration, and the long-term success of the Hoopeston facility,” said Tim O’Connor, Chief Executive Officer. “We are stronger together, and we are excited to move forward as one team.” By investing in people and operations, Teasdale ensures the long-term viability of the Hoopeston plant, supports community resilience, and upholds its values of transparency, integrity, and sustainability.

Teasdale Latin Foods is the leader in the manufacturing and marketing of a full line of Mexican and Latino – inspired foods. We take great care in delivering the highest quality foods that consistently help customers grow.