Biotia and Hospital for Special Surgery Announce Collaboration to Advance Diagnostics for Prosthetic Joint Infections

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Biotia, a health technology company leveraging next-generation sequencing (NGS) and artificial intelligence (AI), and Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS), the world’s leading academic medical center focused on musculoskeletal health, today announced a collaboration to advance diagnostics for detecting prosthetic joint infection.

Joint replacement surgery helps millions of people regain mobility and relieve pain every year. Like any surgery, however, there are risks—including prosthetic joint infection, which continues to be a challenge due to its diagnostic complexity. “When a prosthetic joint infection is present, it can disrupt the recovery process and potentially risk the long-term benefits of joint replacement,” said Andy O. Miller, MD, Chief of Infectious Diseases at HSS. “Detecting and identifying prosthetic joint infection accurately and early is critical to timely intervention because it enables clinicians to potentially utilize less disruptive treatments. This can make all the difference in a patient's outcomes and restoration of their quality of life.”

“Prosthetic joint infections can result in significant patient health and economic burdens and can be challenging to diagnose,” said Niamh O’Hara, PhD, CEO and Co-Founder of Biotia. “Through this collaboration with HSS, we hope to advance the field of musculoskeletal disease diagnostics by bringing clinical metagenomics, a novel technology for diagnosing infections, to the frontlines of patient care.”

Christopher E. Mason, PhD, Co-Founder of Biotia, emphasized the rigorous scientific foundation underpinning the collaboration, which “builds upon years of research in the field of prosthetic joint infection and developments in the field of clinical metagenomics. We’re proud to collaborate with HSS and to apply AI and advanced NGS methods with the goal of improving diagnostic capabilities, reducing the time to diagnosis, helping guide therapy, and improving patient care for those affected by complex infections.”

Rooted in a shared commitment to improving patient outcomes, this collaboration unites Biotia’s cutting-edge sequencing platform and proprietary bioinformatics software with the clinical and surgical expertise of HSS physician-scientists from Adult Reconstruction and Joint Replacement, Infectious Disease, Pathology and Research.

“At HSS, we are constantly seeking innovative ways to improve care and enhance the lives of patients worldwide,” said Vijay Nair, Managing Director, Innovation at HSS. “Through this collaboration, we’re uniting a cross-disciplinary team across academia and industry to look at a complex clinical challenge from multiple angles. By combining our deep clinical expertise with Biotia’s diagnostic platform, our hope is to address a pressing need in the diagnosis and management of prosthetic joint infection so patients can get back to doing what they love following joint replacement surgery.”

About Biotia

Biotia is a health-tech company located in New York, NY, that leverages sequencing-based technology and proprietary AI-powered software to rapidly and accurately identify microorganisms and antimicrobial resistance. Biotia was spun out of Jacobs Technion-Cornell Institute at Cornell Tech and has a New York State CLIA lab for infectious disease diagnostics testing affiliated with SUNY Downstate Health Sciences University.

To learn more about Biotia, visit www.biotia.io

About (HSS)

HSS is the world’s leading academic medical center focused on musculoskeletal health. At its core is Hospital for Special Surgery, nationally ranked No. 1 in orthopedics (for the 16th consecutive year), No. 3 in rheumatology by U.S. News & World Report (2025-2026), and the best pediatric orthopedic hospital in NY, NJ and CT by U.S. News & World Report “Best Children’s Hospitals” list (2024-2025). In a survey of medical professionals in more than 20 countries by Newsweek, HSS is ranked world #1 in orthopedics for a fifth consecutive year (2025). Founded in 1863, the Hospital has the lowest readmission rates in the nation for orthopedics, and among the lowest infection and complication rates. HSS was the first in New York State to receive Magnet Recognition for Excellence in Nursing Service from the American Nurses Credentialing Center five consecutive times. An affiliate of Weill Cornell Medical College, HSS has a main campus in New York City and facilities in New Jersey, Connecticut and in the Long Island and Westchester County regions of New York State, as well as in Florida. In addition to patient care, HSS leads the field in research, innovation and education. The HSS Research Institute comprises 20 laboratories and 300 staff members focused on leading the advancement of musculoskeletal health through prevention of degeneration, tissue repair and tissue regeneration. In addition, more than 200 HSS clinical investigators are working to improve patient outcomes through better ways to prevent, diagnose, and treat orthopedic, rheumatic and musculoskeletal diseases. The HSS Innovation Institute works to realize the potential of new drugs, therapeutics and devices. The HSS Education Institute is a trusted leader in advancing musculoskeletal knowledge and research for physicians, nurses, allied health professionals, academic trainees, and consumers in more than 165 countries. The institution is collaborating with medical centers and other organizations to advance the quality and value of musculoskeletal care and to make world-class HSS care more widely accessible nationally and internationally. www.hss.edu.