MARK & GRAHAM LAUNCHES COLLABORATION WITH CITYPICKLE

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mark & Graham, a portfolio brand of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM), is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with CityPickle, a fast-growing lifestyle company known for its premier pickleball facilities and active community programming. This collaboration marks the first time Mark & Graham’s iconic personalized products will be available directly through a national pickleball platform, bringing the brand’s best-selling pickleball products to CityPickle locations across the country.

As part of the partnership, Mark & Graham’s curated assortment of pickleball essentials—ranging from monogrammable court bags and accessories, to pickleball-inspired pet apparel—will be sold in select CityPickle pro shops and on City-Pickle.com.

“Mark & Graham was founded on the idea that thoughtful design and personalization can elevate everyday experiences,” said Kate Lesher, Senior Vice President of Mark & Graham. “Partnering with CityPickle allows us to bring our signature monogramming and personalized products courtside as we celebrate the growing popularity of pickleball across the country.”

In addition to retail integration, the partnership will include a series of co-branded events that will be highlighted by an event in CityPickle’s Times Square location in New York City. During these events, attendees that reserve a court time from CityPickle will be able to personalize Mark & Graham pickleball gear via the brand’s on-site mobile customization capabilities.

“We’re excited to bring our customers an opportunity to not only play the game they love but do it with style,” said Mary Cannon, Co-CEO of CityPickle. “With Mark & Graham, we’re elevating the on and off-court experience, from the gear you carry to the community-focused events that bring players together,” explained Erica Desai, Co-CEO of CityPickle.

For more information about Mark & Graham’s partnership with CityPickle, visit markandgraham.com and city-pickle.com, and follow both brands on Instagram at @markandgraham and @citypickle.

ABOUT MARK & GRAHAM

Established in 2012, Mark & Graham is a leading monogramming lifestyle brand that offers personalized products and custom gifts. The San Francisco-based retailer is known for high quality collections, ranging from home décor to handbags, that can be personalized with more than 100 exclusive monograms. The digitally native brand offers its products at markandgraham.com, which features inspiring gift guides and a cutting-edge personalization preview experience. As a part of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM), Mark & Graham participates in The Key Rewards, a free-to-join loyalty program that offers members exclusive benefits across the fleet of best-in-class brands.

ABOUT WILLIAMS-SONOMA. INC.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. is the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer. The company’s brands — Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, Pottery Barn Teen, West Elm, Williams Sonoma Home, Rejuvenation, Mark and Graham, and GreenRow — represent distinct merchandise strategies that are marketed through e-commerce, direct-mail catalogs and retail stores. These brands collectively support The Key Rewards, our loyalty and credit card program that offers members exclusive benefits. We operate in the U.S., Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom and have unaffiliated franchisees that operate stores in the Middle East, the Philippines, Mexico, South Korea and India.

ABOUT CITYPICKLE

CityPickle is your city’s home for pickleball. The lifestyle brand debuted in New York City with the city’s first indoor pickleball club in Long Island City. The club features climate-controlled courts and a full bar and restaurant, making it the ideal destination to connect in person, spend quality time, and host events. CityPickle operates 14 courts in Central Park’s iconic Wollman Rink during the spring, summer, and early fall. The brand brings the joy and community of pickleball to thousands through its seasonal activations; locations include Hudson Yards, Union Square, Brooklyn’s Industry City, Atlantic Terminal, Philadelphia’s Dilworth Park, and West Palm Beach, Florida. CityPickle is also partnering with industry leaders to open the forthcoming Boca Paddle by CityPickle, a 25 court racquet sports facility with both indoor and outdoor pickleball and padel courts set to open in South Florida in 2026.

