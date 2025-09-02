RBC and Ten Thousand Coffees (10KC) Expand Collaboration to Offer Mentorship to all Canadian Post-Secondary Schools

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RBC and Ten Thousand Coffees (10KC), the prominent peer learning and mentorship software, are proud to announce a significant expansion of their successful collaboration. Building on years of supporting youth and underserved communities to prepare for the future of work, this renewed commitment, extending through October 2027, will now offer open enrollment for the innovative 10KC platform to all interested post-secondary institutions across Canada, alongside targeted new mentorship programs for entrepreneurs and newcomers to Canada.

Since 2018, RBC, RBC Foundation and 10KC have empowered more than 125,000 Canadians by connecting them with critical mentorship and networking opportunities to prepare them for the constantly evolving workforce. This expanded collaboration underscores our shared vision to break down employment barriers and foster skill development. Our initiatives have already shown significant impact: 75% of survey respondents report feeling better prepared for the future of work.

“We are proud to expand our collaboration with 10KC to help make their critical mentorship and networking resources readily available to post-secondary institutions across Canada,” said Andrea Barrack, Senior Vice President, Sustainability & Impact, RBC. “By doing so, we’re helping equip Canadian youth, newcomers and aspiring entrepreneurs with the skills, connections and guidance they need to thrive in a rapidly evolving job market.”

The expanded RBC and 10KC collaboration will leverage 10KC's proven technology to:

Provide open enrollment for all Canadian post-secondary institutions: Any interested college or university in Canada can now join the 10KC platform, enabling their students and alumni to connect with a vast network of mentors and peers.

Launch a dedicated newcomer mentorship program: This new program, beginning later in 2025, will connect newcomers to Canada with experienced mentors to help them navigate the local job market, build professional networks, and ultimately achieve their employment goals sooner.

Introduce an entrepreneurship mentorship program: Starting in early 2026, this program will provide aspiring and current entrepreneurs with mentorship to develop essential business skills, gain practical insights from experienced entrepreneurs, and increase their ability to launch and sustain their ventures.

“We are incredibly proud to deepen our long-standing collaboration with RBC and expand the reach of our platform for another three years,” said Ben Siegel, CEO of Ten Thousand Coffees. “This collaboration truly exemplifies how technology can democratize access to career readiness skills, community building, and a vital support network. We know that participants in mentorship programs are more likely to land quality jobs, feel better prepared for the workforce, and build critical professional networks. By opening access to our platform to all Canadian post-secondary schools, we are poised to make an even greater impact on career readiness and economic inclusion nationwide.”

This expansion builds on a strong foundation of success. Past initiatives have shown that mentorship significantly enhances job prospects and career satisfaction. Participants report feeling better prepared for the workforce, gaining valuable career advice, and expanding their professional networks.

As one mentee put it: “The mentorship program has been an invaluable experience, providing guidance, support, and practical insights that helped me navigate my career journey with confidence. It challenged me to grow, refine my skills, and overcome self-doubt. I'm incredibly grateful for the opportunity and the impact it has had on my professional and personal development.”

Ten Thousand Coffees (10KC) mentorship software redefines workplace mentoring, making it easy to connect mentorship participants and employees at all levels to share knowledge and grow together. Early talent, high potentials, and managers alike can make meaningful progress at every step of their career journey, improving key talent outcomes like retention, engagement, mobility, and development. With smart-matching technology, expert guidance, flexible formats, and reporting, 10KC delivers a truly engaging mentoring experience.

To find out if your school offers a mentorship program with RBC and 10KC, check here, or declare your interest in joining here.