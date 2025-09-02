Divi Teams Up with Brittany Mahomes for Football Season

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Haircare brand Divi today announced a new partnership with Brittany Mahomes, mom, entrepreneur, philanthropist, as the brand’s official partner during the 2025 NFL season. Together, they’re putting scalp and hair wellness in the spotlight, on and off the field.

“When you feel your best, you lead with power and that’s what Divi is here for,” said Dani Austin, Divi’s founder and CEO. “Brittany embodies the strength, style, and authenticity we champion as a brand. She’s a leader in her space, a hands-on mom, and a powerful businesswoman who already loved and used our products. This partnership couldn’t be a more natural fit.”

From game day glam to her self-care routine at home, Brittany will spotlight her favorite Divi essentials throughout football season. This includes the brand’s hero Scalp Serum, clinically formulated to promote a healthy scalp environment, and styling favorites like the Divi Dry Shampoo, perfect for creating a bouncy blowout or enhancing natural texture.

As part of the collaboration, fans can look forward to exclusive content, social activations, and the chance to win the ultimate game day experience—complete with a giveaway featuring some of Brittany’s must-have haircare picks. A limited-edition ‘Brittany Mahomes x Divi Game Day’ Bundle will also be available, making it easy for fans to recreate her signature healthy hair look.

The partnership taps into a cultural moment that’s redefining the role of NFL “WAGs” (wives and girlfriends of athletes). With viewership among women ages 18–49 surging by 63% during last year’s Chiefs-Bears game, the spotlight on women connected to the sport is brighter than ever, making now the perfect time to bring scalp care to the forefront.

“At Divi, scalp care isn’t just a beauty trend, it’s the foundation for every great hair day,” added Austin. “Our goal is to make Divi the product women can’t stop talking about, the one that feels like an investment in long-term hair health. Partnering with Brittany lets us share that message with women who admire her strength, style, and self-care ethos.”

Looking ahead, Divi will continue building partnerships that feel as authentic as they are exciting across sports, pop culture, and beyond to inspire women everywhere to feel strong, confident, and unapologetically themselves.

About Divi

Founded in 2021 by creator and entrepreneur Dani Austin and her husband Jordan Ramirez, Divi is a scalp and hair health brand that champions a holistic approach to hair wellness. Inspired by Dani’s personal hair loss journey, the duo set out to create a brand rooted in transparency, community, and results.

Divi is driven by its mission to develop innovative and clean products that support hair wellness using ingredients that are effective and backed by science. Its clean lineup includes the flagship Scalp Serum, Dry Shampoo, and two lines of Shampoo and Conditioner.

Beyond hair care, Divi fosters a welcoming community for individuals experiencing hair loss or thinning or simply seeking to build a healthy scalp and hair care routine. For more information about Divi and its clean hair care solutions, please visit www.diviofficial.com or follow Divi on Instagram @diviofficial or TikTok @official.divi.