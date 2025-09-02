Mobileum and NOHOLD Launch Strategic AI Alliance to Transform Telecom Data Monetization and Redefine Telecom Ecosystems

CUPERTINO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mobileum Inc. (“Mobileum”), a leading global provider of analytics and network solutions, and NOHOLD, a pioneer in AI-powered automation solutions, today announced the formation of a strategic alliance to redefine AI enablement across the telecom industry. This partnership marks a major step forward in building a scalable AI ecosystem that seamlessly blends into multi-vendor telecom operations, empowering operators to unlock the full value of their data.

As telcos race to modernize operations and monetize growing volumes of customer and network data, the Mobileum-NOHOLD alliance aims to simplify and accelerate AI adoption by communication service providers across increasingly complex environments. The joint initiative will deliver seamless AI-powered support solutions capable of ingesting and interpreting data from heterogeneous systems, enabling better alignment between customer needs and the reality of modern network services, analytics platforms, and 5G infrastructure.

“As telecom ecosystems become more complex, delivering fast, effective support has never been more critical. This alliance brings AI to the forefront of the telecom experience, helping providers resolve issues more intelligently and efficiently while reducing complexity for both customers and internal teams. We are excited to partner with Mobileum and deliver meaningful value to the industry together,” said Diego Ventura, CEO and Founder at NOHOLD.

A Unified Framework for Intelligent, Multi-Vendor Collaboration

At the core of the alliance is a shared AI framework that connects telecom providers, technology partners, and sales and support leaders. This framework enables interoperability between AI assistants across vendors and systems, resolving long-standing support challenges that arise when multiple vendors are involved in delivering a discrete solution. It provides deeper insights into users’ needs and opportunities to continuously improve their experience. Whether it’s a mobile operator supporting an enterprise IoT deployment or seeking to develop a personalized customer journey, this AI ecosystem delivers context-aware, cross-domain support by connecting network insights with customer-facing services, without requiring the development of in-house bespoke solutions. This approach is especially critical in telecom environments where multiple technology providers must coordinate to deliver a unified experience.

“Mobileum has been a driver of telecom innovation for the last 25 years,” said Miguel Caramés, Chief Product Officer at Mobileum. “We see Generative AI and Intelligent Agents as the next frontier, not just for automation, but for creating entirely new revenue opportunities from telecom data. This alliance with NOHOLD allows us to bring this vision to market with agility, scale, and impact.”

Enabling the Next Wave of Telecom Data Monetization

The alliance will equip telecom operators with the tools to:

Leverage Mobileum’s experience and expertise in interoperability and integration across different technology stacks, multi-vendor solutions and complex global solutions that work across operator boundaries

Monetize data by embedding AI-driven insights into enterprise services

Deploy AI assistants that scale across consumer and B2B segments

Accelerate resolution and upsell opportunities through intelligent support automation

Unify data silos across vendors, systems and domains for holistic decision making

This alliance will lay the foundation for a telecom-native AI ecosystem, one that goes beyond cost efficiency to unlock new value streams through personalized, data-driven services for enterprises and subscribers.

Mobileum and NOHOLD invite other telecom and tech leaders to join the alliance and shape the future of scalable, intelligent support and automation across the telecom industry.

About Mobileum Inc.

Mobileum is a leading provider of Telecom analytics solutions for roaming, core network, security, risk management, domestic and international connectivity testing, and customer intelligence. More than 1,000 customers rely on its Active Intelligence platform, which provides advanced analytics solutions, allowing customers to connect deep network and operational intelligence with real-time actions that increase revenue, improve customer experience, and reduce costs. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Mobileum has global offices in Australia, Germany, Greece, India, Japan, Portugal, Singapore, UK, and United Arab Emirates. Learn more at www.mobileum.com

About NOHOLD

NOHOLD, Inc. is a Silicon Valley–based pioneer of enterprise-grade AI, delivering interactive and diagnostic virtual assistants via its award‑winning SICURA® platform. Since its founding in 1999, the company has partnered with Fortune 500 organizations worldwide—spanning financial services, healthcare, HR, education, and more—to streamline customer and employee experiences, reduce reliance on traditional call centers, and drive measurable ROI through intelligent automation. Backed by four granted patents and annual SOC 2 Type II / HIPAA compliance audits, NOHOLD has built over 1,400 AI Assistants that deliver secure, scalable self‑service, handling sensitive data with enterprise-grade trust. With two decades of expertise and a global footprint, the NOHOLD AI Alliance™ continues empowering enterprises to elevate digital service experiences through responsible, next‑generation AI. More information can be found at www.nohold.com