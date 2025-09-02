Sphere Investigations Accelerates National Growth With Strategic Investment in Marshall Investigative Group

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sphere Investigations, LLC, a premier investigative services provider to the insurance, legal and other industries, is pleased to announce it has expanded its field and internet investigation capabilities through a partnership with Marshall Investigative Group, LLC. Marshall joins Sphere’s fraud and corporate investigations platform, partnering with Fraud Sniffr, Inc. and Phenix Investigations, Inc.

Headquartered in Park Ridge, Illinois, Marshall is a leading, nationwide provider of high value-add investigative services. With over 250 employees, the company provides field and internet-based investigative solutions across 47 states to clients including insurance companies, third-party administrators, law firms, and self-insured corporations. Marshall’s services support its customers’ efforts to mitigate the impact of fraudulent insurance claims through reduced settlements and dismissed cases.

David Merrill, CEO of Sphere, said, “We are excited about our partnership with Marshall. The company is a pivotal component of our best-in-class investigative services business that empowers clients and stakeholders alike. We have been impressed by the Marshall team, led by Doug Marshall, Adam Kabarec, and Matt Mills, and believe they will be key contributors to Sphere’s continued growth.”

Doug Marshall, CEO of Marshall, said “We are thrilled to join Sphere Investigations alongside the Fraud Sniffr and Phenix teams. Together Sphere is better positioned to deliver its full suite of premium investigative services nationwide. This collaboration is designed to bring even more value, innovation, and support to our clients. It will help in expanding our service offerings, combining our strengths with our new partner's expertise in social media and investigations. Together, we’re unlocking new capabilities that will help us streamline operations, access new tools, and provide faster support.”

“We are proud that the Marshall team has chosen to join the Sphere family,” said Mark Danzi, Chairman of Sphere Investigations and Managing Director of Mangrove Equity Partners. “When we formed this platform, our goal was to create a market leading investigations business, and the addition of Marshall demonstrates Sphere’s like-mindedness and appeal as a partner to top-tier investigations firms.”

About Sphere Investigations

Sphere Investigations is a fraud and corporate investigations platform providing field and internet investigative services. Sphere’s mission is to deliver premium investigative services with exceptional customer satisfaction by leveraging broad geographic coverage, full suite of services, quality reporting, and specialized talent. Sphere was formed and funded by Mangrove Equity Partners and Sunlake Capital Partners. For more information, visit www.sphereinvestigations.com.

Sphere is actively seeking investment opportunities in complementary businesses, including, surveillance, investigations, accident reconstruction and other forensic services. Please contact Brett Morris or Andrew Galante (both at contact@sunlakecapital.com) for acquisition opportunities.