Proofpoint Teams Up with Padel Star Delfina Brea in New Global Brand Ambassador Partnership

SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Proofpoint, Inc., a global leader in cybersecurity and compliance solutions, today announced a new partnership with world-renowned Padel player Delfina Brea, who will serve as the company’s official brand ambassador for the next two years.

Delfina Brea, one of the world’s premier padel athletes, continues to solidify her status at the top of the sport. Hailing from Buenos Aires, Argentina and currently ranked in the Top 4 by the International Padel Federation, she is widely recognized not only for her exceptional on-court performance but also for her dynamic digital presence, boasting a following of over 300,000 highly engaged fans. After a triumphant win at the last P1 tournament in Tarragona, Delfina has become the world’s No. 1 pair together with Gemma Triay, rewriting the history of the Qatar Airways Premier Padel Tour.

"Padel is a game of timing, anticipation, and decisive action under pressure," said Delfina Brea. "Every point demands sharp focus, quick reactions, and the ability to stay one step ahead of the opponent. That’s why I’m proud to partner with Proofpoint—they bring the same mindset to cybersecurity. Just as I protect the court with agility and awareness, they defend people and data with precision and foresight. It’s a powerful alignment—both of us are committed to staying ahead of the threat."

Padel is emerging as one of the world’s fastest-growing sports, with more than 25 million active players across 110 countries and over 40,000 padel courts globally, as of 2024. The sport has a large global footprint, with Premier Padel hosting events across 17+ countries and 3 continents, and is poised to become an Olympic sport by 2032.

Recognizing this surge, Proofpoint sees an extraordinary opportunity to amplify its global brand presence in key markets such as the U.S., Mexico, the UK, Germany, and France—regions known for their vibrant sports cultures and high digital engagement. This strategic partnership underscores Proofpoint’s commitment to innovation, global expansion, and cultural relevance, aligning with a sport propelled by strong institutional support and a passionate, fast-growing community.

“We are thrilled to welcome Delfina as our brand ambassador,” said Ryan Kalember, Proofpoint’s chief strategy officer. “Her drive, discipline, and global influence mirror the values we uphold at Proofpoint. This partnership allows us to connect with audiences in an authentic and dynamic way, across markets where we relentlessly defend organizations from today’s sophisticated cyberthreats.”

About Proofpoint, Inc.

Proofpoint, Inc. is a leading cybersecurity and compliance company that protects organizations’ greatest assets and biggest risks: their people. With an integrated suite of cloud-based solutions, Proofpoint helps companies around the world stop targeted threats, safeguard their data, and make their users more resilient against cyberattacks. Leading organizations of all sizes, including 85 percent of the Fortune 100, rely on Proofpoint for people-centric security and compliance solutions that mitigate their most critical risks across email, the cloud, social media, and the web. More information is available at www.proofpoint.com.

