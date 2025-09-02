Skechers Named Title Sponsor of the Hot Chocolate Run Series

New York, NY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ventures Endurance, part of Gannett's (NYSE: GCI) USA TODAY NETWORK Ventures, today announced Skechers, The Comfort Technology Company®, as the title sponsor of the Hot Chocolate Run series through a multi-year partnership.

The SKECHERS Hot Chocolate Run kicks off October 5th in Denver, CO and continues through 16 additional cities across the nation, including the newest stop in Louisville, KY. With 5K, 10K, 15K and 10 Mile distances as well as a virtual race option all season long — there’s a race for every chocolate-loving runner out there.

“We are excited that Skechers is the new title sponsor of the Hot Chocolate Run Series and welcome them into USA TODAY Network local communities,” said Nate Scott, Vice President, General Manager of Sports & Events, Gannett | USA TODAY Network. “Since launching in 1992, Skechers has become one of the top-selling shoe brands in the world — and I couldn’t be more thrilled for them to be joining us for the next two seasons of fun, comfort, world-class running experiences, hospitality, and delicious hot chocolate across the nation.”

As title sponsor, Skechers will bring their dynamic energy and footwear innovation to the Hot Chocolate Run by introducing the Skechers AERO Series of technical running footwear to race attendees and participants. Representing the latest evolution of technical running styles from the brand, Skechers AERO styles are engineered to deliver an exhilarating blend of speed, style, and comfort making them the perfect choice for runners of all levels. From seasoned athletes chasing personal bests to newcomers looking to enjoy a fun and inclusive run, Skechers AERO offers the ideal combination of performance and versatility, ensuring every participant can stride confidently and comfortably toward the finish line.

“The Hot Chocolate Run Series is an event that embodies community, energy, and the joy of running – a perfect series for Skechers Performance to be the title sponsor of,” said Ben Stewart, VP of Product Development and Merchandising for Skechers Performance. “With the launch of our Skechers AERO Series earlier this summer, we’re looking forward to more runners experiencing the brand’s signature Comfort that Performs around the nation.”

Race participants and spectators can engage with Skechers-branded on-course activations in select markets, as well as unforgettable experiences at all Expos and Finish Line Festivals. Skechers will also have an elevated presence including custom giveaways at various races this season. Additionally, racers will enjoy early access to demo Skechers’ new running shoes, set to launch in spring 2026. These activities are designed to celebrate runners and enhance the bold, inclusive spirit that has defined this iconic race since 2008.

SKECHERS Hot Chocolate Run registrants will receive an exclusive branded full zip jacket, a commemorative finisher medal, and access to the Post-Run Festival with music, vendors, and chocolate fondue mugs filled with dippable treats and hot chocolate.

To learn more about the SKECHERS Hot Chocolate Run series and how to register, visit hotchocolate15k.com. If you are interested in becoming a volunteer, contact volunteer@venturesendurance.com.

ABOUT USA TODAY NETWORK VENTURES

USA TODAY NETWORK Ventures, our events and promotions business, diversifies the Company's media offerings by connecting communities through impactful experiences. In 2024, USA TODAY NETWORK Ventures hosted a variety of in-person and virtual events, attracting over 430,000 attendees. Our portfolio includes home and garden shows, food and wine festivals, high school sports recognition programs, including the USA TODAY High School Sports Awards, and major endurance events including the SKECHERS Hot Chocolate Run Series, RAGBRAI, Detroit Free Press Marathon and the Essentia Health Fargo Marathon.

ABOUT GANNETT

Gannett Co., Inc. is a diversified media company with expansive reach at the national and local level dedicated to empowering and enriching communities. We seek to inspire, inform, and connect audiences as a sustainable, growth focused media and digital marketing solutions company. Through our trusted brands, including the USA TODAY NETWORK, comprised of the national publication, USA TODAY, and local media organizations, including our network of local properties, in the United States, and Newsquest, a wholly-owned subsidiary operating in the United Kingdom, we provide essential journalism, local content, and digital experiences to audiences and businesses. We deliver high-quality, trusted content with a commitment to balanced, unbiased journalism, where and when consumers want to engage. Our digital marketing solutions brand, LocaliQ, supports small and medium-sized businesses with innovative digital marketing products and solutions.

ABOUT SKECHERS U.S.A., INC.

Skechers (NYSE:SKX), The Comfort Technology Company® based in Southern California, designs, develops and markets a diverse range of lifestyle and performance footwear, apparel and accessories for men, women and children. The Company’s collections are available in 180 countries and territories through department and specialty stores, and direct to consumers through skechers.com and approximately 5,300 Skechers retail stores. A Fortune 500® company, Skechers manages its international business through a network of wholly-owned subsidiaries, joint venture partners, and distributors. For more information, please visit about.skechers.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that relate to our current expectations and views of future events, which may include but not be limited to all statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements relating to the collaboration and our beliefs, intentions, estimates or strategies regarding the future, which may not be realized. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “believe,” “may,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “should,” “plan,” “expect,” “predict,” “potential,” “could,” “will,” “would,” “ongoing,” “future” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements are based largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, short-term and long-term business operations and objectives and financial needs. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, contingencies, changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially and/or significantly different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statement. For a discussion of some of the risks and important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations, see the risks and other factors detailed in “Item 3. Key Information - Risk Factors” in Gannett’s 2024 Annual Report on Form 10-K and Gannett’s quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and Gannett’s other filings with the SEC, in each case as such factors may be updated from time to time, as well as those risks and uncertainties set forth under the headings “Special Note on Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in Skechers USA, Inc.’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, as such risk factors may be amended, supplemented or superseded from time to time by other reports filed by the Company with the SEC from time to time, which are available via the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof and accordingly undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Gannett and Skechers disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than to the extent required by applicable law.