Ardurra Expands Water Capabilities and Tennessee Presence with Acquisition of J.R. Wauford & Company

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ardurra Group, Inc. (Ardurra) announced today the acquisition of J.R. Wauford & Company, Consulting Engineers, Inc. (J.R. Wauford), a Nashville-based water and wastewater engineering firm known for its high-end water expertise and nearly 70 years of service to municipalities across Tennessee and Kentucky.

Ardurra, ranked #75 on Engineering News-Record’s (ENR) Top 500 list, is known for delivering complex engineering and design services to public and private entities across the United States.

Founded in 1956, J.R. Wauford provides engineering, planning, consulting, design, and construction services for all phases of water and wastewater systems. The firm operates from its headquarters in Nashville, with additional offices in Jackson and Maryville, Tennessee. By joining forces, both firms are positioned to deliver enhanced capabilities and greater value to clients throughout the region.

“J.R. Wauford’s specialized capabilities in high-end water solutions make them an exceptional addition to Ardurra,” said Ernesto Aguilar, PE, President and CEO of Ardurra. "Their technical excellence, trusted client relationships, and shared commitment to collaboration and the community match our values. By joining forces, we’re building an even stronger team ready to deliver innovative, sustainable water solutions for clients across the region.”

“This partnership strengthens and continues the longevity and legacy we’ve built,” said Greg Davenport, PE, CEO of J.R. Wauford. “Our people have been the driving force behind our reputation for nearly 70 years. Joining Ardurra creates new opportunities for them and expands the value we deliver to clients. We’re excited to bring our water expertise to a larger platform that shares our commitment to people, clients, and communities.”

J.R. Wauford will continue to operate from its current Nashville location. Ardurra will welcome 35 new professionals, creating a combined team of approximately 1,900 employees across 90 offices throughout the U.S.

About Ardurra

Headquartered in Miami, Ardurra provides complex engineering, consulting, and design services for various end markets, including water, transportation, aviation, and public works across the United States. Ardurra Group, Inc. operates as a portfolio company of Littlejohn & Co., LLC. (Littlejohn). Littlejohn is a Greenwich, Connecticut-based investment firm focused on private equity and debt investments, primarily in middle-market companies. With approximately $8.0 billion in regulatory assets under management, the firm seeks to build sustainable success for its portfolio companies through a disciplined approach to engineering change. For more information about Littlejohn, visit www.littlejohnllc.com. For more about Ardurra, visit www.ardurra.com.

About J. R. Wauford & Company, Consulting Engineers, Inc.

Founded in 1956, J.R. Wauford & Company is an environmental engineering firm with a primary focus on preliminary planning, design, and construction management services for water and wastewater projects. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, with additional offices in Jackson and Marville, the firm provides water/wastewater treatment, pump station, and pipeline planning and design services to municipalities across Tennessee and Kentucky. More information is available at jrwauford.com.