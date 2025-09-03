ZCG-Backed VENU+ Appoints John Dunlap as Chief Executive Officer

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VENU+ (or the “Company”), the leading global provider of guest mobility, storage, and entertainment solutions for high-traffic retail, leisure, and amusement venues, today announced the appointment of John Dunlap as Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Dunlap has more than 20 years of experience leading top-tier organizations in the leisure, hospitality, and tourism industries. Most recently, he served as CEO of Five Star Parks & Attractions, growing the company from three family entertainment centers in Missouri to 27 theme parks across 13 states, making it one of the most innovative and fastest-growing family entertainment companies in the U.S. Previously, Mr. Dunlap was Park President at SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment, where he led the reopening of its SeaWorld and Sesame Place locations following COVID-19. Earlier in his career, he was Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Iconic Attractions Group, an attractions management company that scaled to more than 400 employees across five divisions. Before that, he was Executive Director of the prestigious San Diego Zoo.

“John’s strong track record scaling entertainment brands through data-driven growth and operational excellence makes him the ideal leader for VENU+,” said James Zenni, Founder, President, and Chief Executive Officer at ZCG. “His vision and experience will accelerate VENU+’s momentum and further position the Company as the partner-of-choice for the world’s top hospitality brands, particularly as we expand our technology-enabled offerings that enhance the guest experience.”

“Across today’s hospitality and entertainment landscape, venues need seamless, scalable solutions to meet rising guest expectations, and VENU+ is uniquely positioned to provide them,” Mr. Dunlap said. “I am honored to lead a company with such a strong operational foundation and clear commitment to innovation. I look forward to working alongside the talented VENU+ team to build on this momentum, expand our global impact, and continue helping our partners elevate the guest experience.”

About VENU+

VENU+ is a leading global provider of managed guest solutions for high-traffic retail, leisure, and entertainment venues globally. VENU+ offers a wide range of services, including entertainment and souvenir solutions, as well as leading mobility and locker solutions. The Company employs more than 650 professionals and operates in all 50 states and across 13 countries and four continents. For additional information, please visit www.VENUplus.com.

VENU+ is a portfolio company of ZCG Private Equity, the private equity arm of ZCG, a privately held global firm.

About ZCG

ZCG is a leading, privately held global firm comprised of private markets asset management, business consulting services, and technology development and solutions.

For nearly three decades, ZCG has invested tens of billions of dollars in private equity and credit-related strategies, through multiple economic cycles and across many industries, including consumer products, steel, steel processors, agriculture, consumer food, gaming, hospitality, manufacturing, specialty services, and automotive. ZCG's investors include prominent global sovereign wealth funds, endowments, pension funds, insurance companies, foundations, family offices, wealth management firms, and other financial institutions in North America, Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Middle East.

ZCG has a global team comprised of approximately 400 professionals. The company is headquartered in New York, with affiliate offices located in Pune and Mumbai, India, and Riyadh, KSA. For more information, please visit www.zcg.com.