Yodlee Launches New Era with STG Partnership, Poised to Boost Open Finance Innovation

RALEIGH, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Yodlee, a pioneer in open finance and trusted technology and data ally to the world’s leading financial institutions, today announced the close of its acquisition by STG, a private equity firm recognized for scaling transformational software, data, and analytics companies. This milestone marks more than a change in ownership, it is the official launch of a new, independent Yodlee brand with a bold mission: to power the next chapter of connected financial experiences.

“Yodlee is stepping forward with a revitalized identity and an even greater ambition, to empower the financial services industry with enterprise-grade intelligence, innovation, and human-centered design,” said Farouk Ferchichi, CEO of Yodlee. “STG’s proven leadership in software, data and analytics gives us the strategic advantage to accelerate innovation and better serve our customers.”

For over 25 years, Yodlee has helped financial institutions transform financial data into intelligence and personalized experiences. Yodlee doubles down on that mission, now with a clearer, more confident voice in the market.

Independent and Insight-Driven: With its independence elevated through STG partnership, Yodlee gains agility and autonomy to push boundaries in embedded finance, hyper-personalization, and AI-powered decisioning.

Purpose-Built for Financial Leaders: The company’s human-centered, enterprise-grade platform supports many leading financial institutions, including 14 of the 20 largest U.S. Financial Institutions.

STG’s acquisition is more than a capital shift; it’s a strategic alliance with a leader known for building data-first category brands.

“Yodlee has long stood at the intersection of trust, intelligence, and innovation,” said Marc Bala, Managing Director at STG. “We’re thrilled to partner with the Yodlee team to elevate Yodlee’s market presence, accelerate growth, and capture what’s possible in open finance.”

STG brings strategic depth and operational scale, equipping Yodlee with tools to evolve faster, serve smarter, and lead more boldly.

Yodlee’s leadership remains unchanged, ensuring stability for customers while injecting fresh momentum. With STG's support, the team will amplify its legacy of market-defining innovation, industry-proven data aggregation, and intelligent personalization.

“Our foundation remains rooted in responsibility, privacy, and innovation,” added Ferchichi. “Now, with STG’s backing, we’re prepared to turn transformation into tangible outcomes for our partners across North America and beyond.”

About Yodlee

Yodlee is the leading data aggregation and analytics platform for financial service providers and has been for more than 25 years. As a valued partner of some of the country’s largest banks and financial service firms, Yodlee helps market-defining leaders grow their business and drive customer satisfaction. To learn more, visit www.Yodlee.com

About STG

STG is a private equity partner to market leading companies in data, software, and analytics. The firm brings experience, flexibility, and resources to build strategic value and unlock the potential of innovative companies. Partnering with a goal to build customer-centric, market winning portfolio companies, STG seeks to create sustainable foundations for growth that bring value to existing and future stakeholders. The firm is dedicated to transforming and building outstanding technology companies in partnership with world class management teams. STG’s expansive portfolio has consisted of more than 50 global companies. For more information, please visit http://www.stg.com/