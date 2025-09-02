Impact Credit Union Selects Mahalo Banking for Secure, Inclusive Digital Banking Solution

TROY, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Impact Credit Union (‘Impact CU’) has chosen Mahalo Banking as its new digital banking partner to strengthen its digital services, achieve tighter core integration for seamless functionality, and provide members with a modern online and mobile banking experience.

As member adoption of digital channels continues to grow, Impact CU sought a partner that could combine technical expertise with a deep understanding of credit union operations. Mahalo’s extensible platform, paired with its deep core integration with Corelation Keystone, made it the ideal solution to support Impact CU’s goals for member experience, innovation, and operational efficiency.

“We were looking for a partner who shared our vision for delivering innovative, member-centric digital services,” said Debbie Ray, Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer of Impact CU. “Mahalo’s close alignment with Corelation Keystone, innovative vision, and commitment to collaboration made them a perfect choice. This partnership will give us the flexibility to introduce new features faster, streamline our processes, and deliver an even better digital experience to our members.”

By partnering with Mahalo, Impact CU will be able to streamline its technology stack and simplify integration with its core system, paving the way for faster deployment of new features and smoother digital interactions. The Mahalo platform is designed with members in mind, offering strong security protections, fraud prevention tools, and an intuitive, easy-to-use interface that ensures every member enjoys a seamless and reliable banking experience.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Impact CU – this partnership represents a shared commitment to forward-looking digital solutions,” said Denny Howell, COO of Mahalo. “Through Mahalo’s tight, native integration with Corelation Keystone, Impact CU will benefit from seamless connectivity that streamlines operations, improves efficiency, and enables the delivery of innovative, secure member experiences. Together, we can deliver a digital banking experience that is modern, intuitive, and will support the evolving needs of their members.”

About Impact CU

Impact Credit Union was born from a very simple idea: People Helping People. From the beginning as Davidson Clyde Federal Credit Union in 1937, to our position today as one of the largest credit unions in our field of membership serving Sandusky, Seneca, Hancock and Wood counties. Impact Credit Union is steadfast in our commitment to our Members. Impact Credit Union is committed to providing exceptional financial services to its members while supporting the communities it serves. Here at the credit union, you're not just a member, you're an owner! Learn more by visiting www.impactcu.org.

About Mahalo

Mahalo Banking provides online and mobile banking solutions for credit unions. Based in Troy, Mich., the Mahalo platform is designed and built on superior architecture with deep integration to core processing, providing security and a robust feature set across all delivery channels for a true omni experience. Mahalo offers the industry’s first and only online banking solution to fully integrate comprehensive neurodiverse functionality directly into its platform. This inclusive approach allows credit unions to support and embrace all members and accommodate their unique needs.

For more information about Mahalo Banking, please visit us at mahalobanking.com, follow us on Twitter or connect via LinkedIn.