intoPIX and arkona technologies Double JPEG XS Density for Next-Generation IP Broadcast Workflows

New JXS16 App for the BLADE//runner Platform Delivers up to 16 UHD Channels of JPEG XS Encoding/Decoding per Card, Powered by intoPIX Technology

AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--intoPIX, the leading provider of low-latency, lightweight image compression solutions, and arkona technologies, a leading supplier of IP core infrastructure for broadcast production, are announcing a significant milestone in JPEG XS deployment with the launch of arkona’s new JXS16 app for the BLADE//runner AT300 platform.

16 UHD channels per card. Zero compromise.

Leveraging intoPIX’s JPEG XS technology, the new JXS16 app delivers an impressive 16 UHD channels of JPEG XS encoding or decoding per AT300 card, doubling the density of the previous generation. Broadcasters can configure the app flexibly as 16x Encode, 16x Decode, or 8x Encode + 8x Decode, providing the highest UHD JPEG XS density available today in the market.

Fully compliant with SMPTE ST 2110-22, the solution offers ultra-low latency, visually lossless quality, and efficient bandwidth usage, enabling reliable IP transport for live production workflows.

Arkona’s BLADE//runner platform, already widely deployed by major live broadcast service providers, continues to offer its powerful uncompressed IP gateway capabilities, supporting ST 2110-20, 30/31, and 40 encapsulation/de-encapsulation, along with advanced routing, shuffling, and synchronization features as well as enhanced video and audio switching & processing functionalities.

This latest milestone reflects the strong and ongoing collaboration between arkona and intoPIX, focused on delivering scalable, efficient, and future-ready IP broadcast infrastructures.

“At intoPIX, we are committed to empowering partners like arkona with cutting-edge JPEG XS technology that enables low-latency, high-density IP video transport, while minimizing bandwidth, power usage, and infrastructure requirements,” said Jean-Baptiste Lorent, Head of the Broadcast group at intoPIX, said Jean-Baptiste Lorent, Marketing and Sales Director at intoPIX.

“Working with intoPIX, we’ve been able to significantly increase the density of our JPEG XS solutions, helping broadcasters transition to IP with greater efficiency and flexibility,” added Erling Hedkvist, Sales & Business Development at arkona technologies.

Visitors to IBC2025 (September 12–15, Amsterdam) are invited to experience the new JXS16 app in action at the intoPIX booth (Hall 8, Booth F85), as well as at the arkona booth (Hall 8, Booth A69) where live demonstrations and expert consultations will be available.

About intoPIX

intoPIX creates and licenses cutting-edge image processing and compression solutions. We deliver unique IP cores and efficient software designed to handle more pixels, preserve video quality with zero latency, reduce costs and power consumption, and simplify storage and connectivity. Passionate about enhancing the image experience, we empower new imaging workflows and devices by enabling HD/4K/8K video at lower costs, replacing uncompressed video while ensuring the highest quality with the lowest latency.
www.intopix.com

Industry:

intoPIX

