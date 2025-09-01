AM Best Places Credit Ratings of Sompo Seguros Mexico S.A. de C.V. Under Review With Positive Implications

MEXICO CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has placed under review with positive implications the Financial Strength Rating of A+ (Superior), the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “aa-” (Superior) and the Mexico National Scale Rating of “aaa.MX” (Exceptional) of Sompo Seguros Mexico, S.A. de C.V. (Sompo Mexico) (Mexico City, Mexico).

Sompo Mexico is a subsidiary of Sompo America Insurance Company (SAIC) and a member of Sompo International Holdings Ltd. (SIH). Sompo Japan Insurance Inc. (SJ) is the core operating unit of SOMPO Holdings, Inc. (SOMPO Holdings), the ultimate parent and one of the largest non-life insurance groups in Japan. Sompo Mexico is well-integrated into the group.

The ratings reflect SJ’s balance sheet strength on a consolidated basis, which AM Best assesses as strongest, as well as its strong operating performance, favorable business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM).

The ratings recognize Sompo Mexico’s integration and support from SIH and SJ, through SAIC, which provides synergies and operating efficiencies to the Mexico subsidiary. Sompo Mexico maintains the strongest level of risk-adjusted capitalization, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR).

These Credit Rating (rating) actions follow the announcement on 27 August 2025, that SOMPO Holdings, Inc., via a wholly owned subsidiary of SIH, has entered into a definitive merger agreement to acquire 100% of the issued Class A ordinary shares of Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited (Aspen) for approximately USD 3.5 billion in an all-cash transaction. Upon completion, Aspen will become a subsidiary of SIH, the intermediate holding company under SJ.

The under review with positive implications status reflects the potential material benefits in Sompo group’s business profile following the acquisition of Aspen, which could accelerate the geographic diversification and lead to a significant enhancement in its presence in the global property/casualty (re)insurance market. Aspen is a global (re)insurance player with a diversified underwriting portfolio and expertise in specialty lines.

The transaction is anticipated to close in the first half of 2026, subject to regulatory approvals. The ratings will remain under review with positive implications pending the completion of the transaction and until AM Best can evaluate fully the impact on SJ’s rating fundamentals.

