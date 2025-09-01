CapVest to Acquire Majority Stake in STADA from Bain Capital and Cinven

BAD VILBEL, Germany & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CapVest Partners LLP (“CapVest”), a leading global investment firm, has today signed a definitive agreement with Bain Capital and Cinven to acquire the majority stake in STADA Arzneimittel AG “(STADA” or “the Company”), a leading healthcare and pharmaceuticals company specializing in Consumer Healthcare, Generics and Specialty pharmaceuticals.

Headquartered in Bad Vilbel, Germany, STADA is a leading European pharmaceutical company focused on three strategic pillars: Consumer Healthcare, Generics and Specialty Pharmaceuticals. The company was acquired by Bain Capital and Cinven in 2017. Working with management, the two international investment firms helped transform the company from a traditional German generics business into a leading, diversified global healthcare platform with a strategic focus on Consumer Healthcare, Generics and Specialty Pharmaceuticals. During this period, STADA grew into a multifaceted, resilient company, generating revenues in excess of €4 billion, delivering a compound annual net sales growth rate of 9%, and more than doubling EBITDA since 2017. The firm currently employs approximately 11,600 people worldwide.

A leading international private equity investor that partners with ambitious companies supplying essential goods and services, CapVest brings deep sector expertise and a strong track record of over 20 years of investing in the healthcare industry, making the firm ideally positioned to support STADA in its next phase of growth. Following completion of the transaction, Bain Capital and Cinven will each retain a minority stake in STADA, underscoring their confidence in the company’s future growth trajectory and commitment to supporting the management team.

The terms of the transaction have not been disclosed and are subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions. Closing of the transaction is expected in early in 2026.

Matthew Fargie of CapVest said: “We have admired STADA for several years, including its deep heritage, leading product portfolio and a culture underpinned by caring for people's health. Peter and the entire STADA team have a best-in-class track record of performance. STADA is a unique strategic platform through which we will leverage our significant healthcare and consumer expertise to accelerate the development of the company in Germany and internationally. We intend to deploy significant new capital towards this objective. We look forward to working with Peter Goldschmidt and his team as custodians of this great company in its next phase of development.”

Peter Goldschmidt, Chief Executive Officer of STADA, commented: “CapVest’s focus on working closely with management in transforming the size and scale of its portfolio companies through significant capital investment, a combination of organic and acquisition led growth, operational excellence, and long-term value creation reflects the same principles that have underpinned STADA’s success to date. With their deep knowledge in the healthcare and pharmaceuticals markets, CapVest is an ideal next partner to work with us to capitalise on the many opportunities emerging in our sector and realise our ambitious plans for the company. Cinven and Bain Capital have been excellent partners on our journey to become a global leader in Consumer Healthcare, Generics and Specialty Pharmaceuticals. Their support and conviction in our vision enabled us to accelerate growth, innovate, and expand internationally.”

Lead financial advisors to CapVest were Canson Capital Partners and Centerview Partners.

About STADA Arzneimittel AG

STADA Arzneimittel AG is headquartered in Bad Vilbel, Germany. The company focuses on a three-pillar strategy consisting of consumer healthcare products, generics and specialty pharma. Worldwide, STADA Arzneimittel AG sells its products in over 100 countries. In financial year 2024, STADA achieved group sales of € 4,059 million and adjusted constant-currency earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (adj. cc EBITDA) of € 886 million. As of 31 December 2024, STADA employed 11,649 people worldwide.

About CapVest

CapVest is a leading international private equity investor that partners with ambitious companies supplying essential goods and services to transform their businesses. As an active and patient investor, CapVest has established a strong record of success in delivering attractive returns by working closely with management in transforming the size and scale of its portfolio companies through a combination of organic and acquisition led growth.

CapVest seeks to invest in highly resilient industries where the demand driver for the product or service is non-discretionary. Its core sectors include healthcare, consumer staples and essential services.