Llama Group SA: Decisions of the Extraordinary General Meeting of August 28, 2025

Llama Group SA (Euronext Growth Paris & Brussels: ALLAM) announces that its Extraordinary General Meeting was held on Thursday, August 28, 2025.

The shareholders approved the following resolutions:

1. Issuance of subscription rights

In the context of the capital increase of €1,000,000 carried out on July 10, 2025 through the issuance of 1,666,668 new shares at a subscription price of €0.60 per share, the Meeting confirmed the issuance of 1,166,668 subscription rights to the investors who participated in this transaction.

Each right grants the possibility to subscribe, at a later stage, to one new ordinary share at an exercise price of €0.80. The corresponding capital increases will be carried out in proportion to the number of subscription rights exercised and will result in the issuance of new shares.

2. Approval of the Loan Agreement with Maxximum SA

The Meeting approved the Loan Agreement entered into on April 25, 2025 between Llama Group and Maxximum SA, and in particular the contribution of Maxximum SA’s receivables on the Company arising from said agreement. It also approved the formula according to which the number of shares to be issued to Maxximum SA in connection with this contribution will be calculated. This contribution will take place at a later stage, and in any case no later than December 31, 2025. The detailed conditions of the contribution of the claim are set out in the press release dated April 25, 20251.

The full minutes of the Extraordinary General Meeting are available on the Llama Group website, under the General Meeting section2.

Next Meeting

October 31, 2025 – Publication of First-Half 2025 Results

About Llama Group

Llama Group is a pioneer and leader in the digital music industry. With extensive expertise across various sectors, the group owns the iconic Winamp platform, the Bridger copyright management company, and the Jamendo music licensing company. Llama Group's ambition is to build the future of the music industry through sustained investment in a range of innovative solutions and in the talent and skills of people who love music. The group stands by its brand values: empowerment, access, simplicity, and fairness. Winamp's vision is a world where a cutting-edge music platform connects artists and their fans like never before. Bridger's mission is to support songwriters and composers by providing a simple and innovative solution for collecting royalties. Jamendo enables independent artists to generate additional income through commercial licenses. Finally, Hotmix offers a bouquet of more than sixty thematic and free digital radio stations.

