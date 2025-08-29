VOKA's 3D Anatomy Atlas Reaches 100,000 Active Monthly Users

SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Remember when anatomy meant dusty textbooks and formaldehyde-soaked cadavers? VOKA is changing that experience. VOKA's 3D Anatomy & Pathology atlas just crossed 100,000 active monthly users attracting on average 3,000 users daily. This growth reflects the increasing demand for digital anatomy resources within the medical and healthcare communities.

Used in over 190 countries by medical students, healthcare professionals, and enthusiasts alike, VOKA.io is becoming a popular resource for interactive anatomical exploration. Areas like CNS disorders and cardiac pathology have proven particularly useful, demonstrating the platform's value in exploring complex medical subjects.

"We're seeing something remarkable happen," says Ilya Zamotin, VOKA's Chief Medical Expert. "Medical students and professionals worldwide can now access the same detailed brain tumor models used by top surgeons, enhancing global learning opportunities. They can rotate, dissect it, annotate it – all on their phone during a coffee break."

From cellular structures to complete organ systems, VOKA provides comprehensive and carefully verified 3D anatomical models. Institutions like City of Glasgow College and RAK Medical & Health Sciences University have adopted VOKA for its combination of accuracy and user-friendly design.

For institutions looking to enhance their anatomical education programs, VOKA now offers organization-wide licenses, simplifying access to its 3D Anatomy & Pathology Atlas and supporting collaborative learning at scale.

Key features include:

Over 1,000 interactive 3D models representing both normal and pathological anatomy at both macro and micro levels.

4,000+ labeled structures with detailed, expert-approved descriptions.

Visualization tools including dissection, fade, and isolation options, complemented by 2D/3D pens, starring, and annotation features.

Cross-platform access, smart search functionality, multilingual support, and AR mode.

As medical education continues to adopt digital tools, VOKA represents a shift where anatomy learning extends beyond the traditional classroom. Whether it's a student preparing for exams or a surgeon explaining a procedure, VOKA makes anatomical study more accessible and practical.

About VOKA

Winner of the 2019 World Summit Award and an Innowise subsidiary, VOKA is reimagining how we visualize, learn, and communicate human anatomy through medically-verified 3D technology.