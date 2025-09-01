500 Global and dcamp Bridge Korea and Silicon Valley to Accelerate Startup Growth

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--500 Global, one of the world’s most active venture capital firms1, and dcamp, South Korea’s premier foundation dedicated to fostering entrepreneurship, today announced a strategic partnership aimed to accelerate Korean startups’ growth as they expand to the US market.

Korea’s vibrant startup ecosystem is positioned to make a global impact, and we’re excited to accelerate this potential by connecting Korean founders to the opportunities, resources, and networks of Silicon Valley and beyond. Share

Leveraging their proven track of supporting promising founders, 500 Global and d.camp will identify Korean startups that are primed for international expansion and investment. Select startups will join the 500 Global Flagship Accelerator in Silicon Valley to deepen their understanding of the US market, connect with the local ecosystem and develop opportunities for growth.

Younghoon Park, CEO of dcamp, stated,

“Through this strategic partnership, we aim to bridge the best of Korea’s entrepreneurial spirit with Silicon Valley’s renowned ecosystem. Our mission at dcamp has always been to empower Korean startups with the right tools and opportunities. Partnering with 500 Global is a transformative step forward, equipping our entrepreneurs to excel on the global stage.”

This partnership builds on an established relationship stemming from 500’s early bet on Korea in 2012. Through its dedicated local funds and Seoul-based programs, 500 Global has supported startups like CardMonster - an AI-powered gaming studio connecting major IPs with the tabletop gaming market - in scaling globally. After seed investment from 500 Korea, CardMonster traveled to the US as part of the program's Immersion Trek, connected with GTM mentors from Stripe as well as AI hyperscalers, and will be presenting at the upcoming Flagship Demo Day in San Francisco on October 7th.

Christine Tsai, CEO and Founding Partner of 500 Global, remarked,

“Our partnership with dcamp underscores 500 Global’s long standing conviction that ambitious, talented founders exist all around the world. Korea’s vibrant startup ecosystem is positioned to make a global impact, and we’re excited to accelerate this potential by connecting Korean founders to the opportunities, resources, and networks of Silicon Valley and beyond.”

The partnership was publicly launched at a signing ceremony held at 500 Global’s Palo Alto headquarters on August 28, 2025, featuring Christine Tsai and Younghoon Park, symbolizing the commitment of both organizations to fostering global entrepreneurial success.

About 500 Global

500 Global is a multi-stage venture capital firm with $2.1B in assets under management2 that invests in founders building fast-growing technology companies. We focus on markets where technology, innovation, and capital can unlock long-term value and drive economic growth and development. 500 Global has backed over 5,000 founders representing more than 3,000 companies operating in 80+ countries. We have invested in more than 35+ companies valued at over $1 billion and 150+ companies valued at over $100 million (including private, public, and exited companies). In Korea alone, 500 Global has three dedicated funds and 80+ portfolio companies. Our 175+ team members are located in more than 25 countries and bring experience as entrepreneurs, investors, and operators from some of the world’s leading technology companies.

About dcamp

​​dcamp is a startup growth support platform established under the Banks Foundation for Young Entrepreneurs, funded by donations from Korea’s 19 financial institutions. As its slogan ‘Startup Growth Partner’ suggests, dcamp provides investment and incubation infrastructure on a comprehensive scale to help entrepreneurs achieve explosive growth. Since its establishment in 2012, dcamp has actively driven the growth of early-stage startups. In 2024, it launched ‘dcamp 2.0,’ renewing its strategy to accelerate startups in the pre-A and Series A stages. It selects a maximum of 10 startups every quarter – with a focus on ICT, deep-tech, and climate-tech – and provides intricate and customized support to help them overcome the "Death Valley" phase. dcamp helps startups overcome growth pains and reach new heights by offering a wide spectrum of resources including equity investment, fund investment, office space, educational programs, talent recruitment, networking, promotional support, and global expansion.

THE CONTENT IN THIS PRESS RELEASE IS PROVIDED FOR GENERAL INFORMATIONAL OR EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. 500 GLOBAL MAKES NO REPRESENTATIONS AS TO THE ACCURACY OR INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN AND WHILE 500 GLOBAL HAS TAKEN REASONABLE STEPS TO ENSURE THAT THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS ACCURATE AND UP-TO-DATE, NO LIABILITY CAN BE ACCEPTED FOR ANY ERROR OR OMISSIONS.

UNDER NO CIRCUMSTANCES SHOULD ANY OF THE CONTENT IN THIS PRESS RELEASE BE CONSTRUED AS LEGAL, TAX OR INVESTMENT ADVICE FROM 500 GLOBAL OR ANY OF ITS AFFILIATES. 500 GLOBAL DOES NOT GUARANTEE ANY FUTURE RESULTS FOR ANY DECISIONS MADE BASED IN WHOLE OR IN PART ON THE CONTENT OR INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN. ALL READERS OF THIS PRESS RELEASE SHOULD CONSULT WITH THEIR OWN COUNSEL, ACCOUNTANT OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISORS BEFORE TAKING ANY ACTION IN CONNECTION WITH THIS PRESS RELEASE.

UNDER NO CIRCUMSTANCES SHOULD ANY INFORMATION OR CONTENT IN THIS PRESS RELEASE, BE CONSIDERED AS AN OFFER TO SELL OR SOLICITATION OF INTEREST TO PURCHASE ANY SECURITIES ADVISED BY 500 GLOBAL OR ANY OF ITS AFFILIATES OR REPRESENTATIVES. FURTHER, NO CONTENT OR INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS PRESS RELEASE IS OR IS INTENDED AS AN OFFER TO PROVIDE ANY INVESTMENT ADVISORY SERVICE OR FINANCIAL ADVICE BY 500 GLOBAL. UNDER NO CIRCUMSTANCES SHOULD ANYTHING HEREIN BE CONSTRUED AS FUND MARKETING MATERIALS BY PROSPECTIVE INVESTORS CONSIDERING AN INVESTMENT INTO ANY 500 GLOBAL INVESTMENT FUND. UNDER NO CIRCUMSTANCES SHOULD ANY CONTENT BE INTERPRETED AS TESTIMONIALS OR ENDORSEMENT OF THE INVESTMENT PERFORMANCE OF ANY 500 GLOBAL FUND BY A PROSPECTIVE INVESTOR CONSIDERING AN INVESTMENT INTO ANY 500 GLOBAL INVESTMENT FUND.

___________________

1 Based on PitchBook’s 2024 Global League Tables.

2 ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT (AUM) CALCULATIONS ARE BASED ON INTERNAL ESTIMATES AS OF MARCH 31, 2025.