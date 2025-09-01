-

Snowflake Launches AWS Deployment in South Africa to Drive Data and AI Closer to Customers

CAPE TOWN, South Africa--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), the AI Data Cloud company, today announced its growing footprint in South Africa with the general availability of Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud on Amazon Web Services (AWS) Africa (Cape Town) Region, enabling customers to unlock deeper data insights powered by AI to drive business innovation, all while meeting the highest standards of data residency and sovereignty.

The deployment of Snowflake on AWS Africa (Cape Town) Region comes at an important time for organisations to align with local data residency regulations. The Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA), which, similar to Europe's GDPR, governs the processing of personal information and places stringent requirements on how data is handled, including its transfer across borders. Additionally, South Africa’s National Policy on Data and Cloud explicitly sets out requirements for government and public-sector data to be stored within the country's borders. Snowflake’s deployment on AWS Africa (Cape Town) Region, the latest development in a long-term partnership with AWS, brings data closer to the customer and helps boost end-users’ trust in their cloud infrastructure.

“Snowflake’s expansion in South Africa is a pivotal step in our commitment to supporting and empowering local organisations with faster, cost-efficient, and secure data solutions that enable customers to meet local data regulations, all without compromising on performance or innovation,” said Luan Reineck, Country Manager, South Africa. “With our partnership and local deployment on AWS, organisations in South Africa can leverage the power of Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud to do more with their data and AI, all while retaining control over their data, hosting customer data locally and fostering trust with their end customers.”

Customers in South Africa, such as Carry1st, BluNova, and Mukuru are already using Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud to better access data to drive business decision-making, and capitalise on AI, all within a secure and governed platform.

“As we scale our operations at Carry1st, and work with our team across 20 different countries, it’s critical that we have the right technology to make data-driven decisions about the business and our customers,” said Ziyaad Kumandan, Lead Data Engineer at Carry1st. “Through Snowflake’s easy, connected, and trusted platform we have been able to reduce infrastructure costs by up to 45%, improve data refresh rates by over 300%, and enable faster insights and enhanced customer interactions.”

With Snowflake’s deployment on AWS Africa (Cape Town) Region, regional customers have further flexibility of choice for deployment, and are able to choose a geographical region that best suits their operational needs.

As part of its continued investment in the South African market, Snowflake is closely collaborating with its diverse network of system integration partners to drive the One Million Minds initiative, designed to empower learners globally with training and the development of cutting-edge AI skills. By leveraging Snowflake’s extensive and diverse group of partners, the scaled growth of Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud platform will position local system integrators, AWS and Snowflake at the forefront of Africa's digital transformation, empowering local businesses to unlock the full potential of their data, accelerate growth and compete on a global scale.

Snowflake will host a launch event on September 3 at The Old Biscuit Mill, Cape Town to celebrate bringing Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud to the region and providing businesses with unmatched scalability, security and performance. For further information or to attend the event, click here.

About Snowflake

Snowflake is the platform for the AI era, making it easy for enterprises to innovate faster and get more value from data. More than 12,000 customers around the globe, including hundreds of the world’s largest companies, use Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud to build, use and share data, applications and AI. With Snowflake, data and AI are transformative for everyone. Learn more at snowflake.com (NYSE: SNOW).

Contacts

press@snowflake.com

Industry:

Snowflake Inc.

NYSE:SNOW
Details
Headquarters: No Headquarters, NA
CEO: Sridhar Ramaswamy
Employees: 7,800
Organization: PUB
Release Versions
English
$Cashtags
$SNOW
Hashtags
#TheAIDataCloud

Contacts

press@snowflake.com

Social Media Profiles
Snowflake on LinkedIn
Snowflake on X
Snowflake on YouTube
More News From Snowflake Inc.

Snowflake Appoints Chris Niederman as Alliances & Channels Leader

No-Headquarters/BOZEMAN, Mont.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), the AI Data Cloud company, today announced Chris Niederman as Senior Vice President of Alliances & Channels, starting July 21, 2025. Niederman will be responsible for leading the Snowflake global channel and partner ecosystem, and driving growth and collaboration through the Snowflake AI Data Cloud to empower every enterprise to achieve its full potential through data and AI. "At the heart of the AI Data Cloud, the Sno...

Snowflake and Acxiom Announce Plans to Transform AI-Powered Marketing for Brands and Agencies

No-Headquarters/BOZEMAN, Mont. & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), the AI Data Cloud company, and Acxiom® , the connected data and technology foundation of Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE: IPG), today announced a strategic initiative to build and deliver a modern, AI-powered marketing data infrastructure that will fundamentally transform how brands leverage AI for marketing. This collaboration will enable IPG to bring its proprietary data, identity, and collaboration...

Snowflake Intelligence and Data Science Agent Deliver The Next Frontier of Data Agents for Enterprise AI and ML

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), the AI Data Cloud company, today announced at its annual user conference, Snowflake Summit 2025, new agentic AI innovations that bridge the gap between enterprise data and business action, making AI and ML workflows easy, connected, and trusted for technical and non-technical users alike. Snowflake Intelligence (public preview soon) offers business users and data professionals a unified conversational experience — powered by intelligent da...
Back to Newsroom