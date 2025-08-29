AM Best Places Credit Ratings of SanlamAllianz Re Ltd Under Review With Negative Implications

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has placed under review with negative implications the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of ‘a-’ (Excellent) of SanlamAllianz Re Ltd (SAZ Re) (Mauritius).

The under review with negative implications status reflects an expected material accounting adjustment to SAZ Re’s balance sheet as at year-end 2024. However, the company has adopted remediation plans to cover any shortfalls and strengthen processes within its operations.

The Credit Ratings are expected to remain under review until AM Best has reviewed SAZ Re’s audited year-end 2024 financial statements, and has subsequently assessed the company’s credit rating fundamentals.

