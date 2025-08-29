Warp Launches Node Sale on AvaCloud, Ushering in a New Era of Web3 Gaming Infrastructure

DUNDALK, Ireland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Warp, the Web3 game publishing company bridging the gap between traditional and blockchain gaming, today announced the official launch of its highly anticipated node sale on AvaCloud, which will go live on August 31, 2025. This milestone event marks a key step in decentralizing Warp’s gaming ecosystem, empowering players, developers, and investors to participate directly in the network’s growth and governance.

Warp offers three distinct modular node types – Enterprise, Syndicate, and Pro – each providing node operators with unique benefits, including ecosystem earnings and influence, data access, AI concierge, and early access to Warp ecosystem updates. Nodes will serve as the backbone for Warp’s custom Avalanche Layer 1 infrastructure, powering seamless blockchain integration for next-generation Web3 games.

Enterprise: Top-level rewards and earnings. Price: $5,000 each. Only 250 available.

Top-level rewards and earnings. Price: $5,000 each. Only 250 available. Pro: Entry-level rewards and earnings. Price: $500 USD each. 2,750 available.

Entry-level rewards and earnings. Price: $500 USD each. 2,750 available. Syndicate: Intermediate-level node. Can be minted by combining five Pro nodes, and two Syndicate nodes can be combined to mint an Enterprise node.

Matt Buxton, CEO of Warp, said:

“Warp is committed to genuine gaming experiences and community, seeking to evolve gaming by building the foundational technology that enables a new era of innovative, sustainable, and truly engaging experiences. We are spearheading the next natural steps in the industry. We are about creating a better future for gaming.

“By launching on AvaCloud, we’re opening the doors for anyone to be part of the infrastructure that will define the next era of gaming. We’re not just offering nodes – we’re offering the opportunity to own a piece of the network, to shape the rules of engagement, and to share in the success of the games built on it.”

AvaCloud, a leading Avalanche-powered platform for deploying scalable blockchain solutions, will host the sale. Their proven track record in delivering secure, high-performance infrastructure makes them a perfect partner for Warp’s ambitions.

AvaCloud CEO Nick Mussallem said:

“Warp’s vision aligns perfectly with AvaCloud’s mission to make blockchain adoption seamless for builders and communities. By pairing AvaCloud’s L1 scaling and node sale technology with Warp’s publishing expertise, we’re not just powering the next era of Web3 gaming – we’re enabling studios and communities to raise capital, share ownership, and scale globally with confidence.”

The Warp Node Sale goes live at 12pm EDT on Sunday, August 31, 2025, with limited availability. Early adopters will gain exclusive benefits, including bonus rewards for operating nodes during the first year.

For more information on node tiers, benefits, and participation details, visit www.warpgaming.io/nodes

About Warp

Warp is a next-generation Web3 game publisher and infrastructure provider, bridging the gap between traditional gaming and blockchain-powered experiences. Built on a custom Avalanche Layer 1, Warp offers developers all the tools they need to integrate digital ownership, in-game economies, and AI-augmented gaming. The ecosystem combines enterprise-grade tech with 300+ years of gaming industry expertise to support game studios in their journey towards success. With a growing portfolio of games and partners, Warp is redefining what’s possible at the intersection of gaming and Web3.

www.warpgaming.io

About AvaCloud

AvaCloud is a managed blockchain service empowering organizations to effortlessly build, deploy, and scale high-performance decentralized Layer one networks. AvaCloud provides a no-code platform, automated infrastructure, and comprehensive support, enabling businesses to focus on innovation without the complexities of blockchain management.

www.avacloud.io