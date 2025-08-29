U.S. Army Expands Partnership with Striveworks to Deliver Advanced AI Capabilities, Bolstering Force Protection Along Southern Border

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Striveworks, a leading developer of cutting-edge artificial intelligence solutions, today announced its selection to deliver operational AI solutions to support the force protection of U.S. Army soldiers operating along the border separating the U.S. from Mexico as part of U.S. Northern Command’s Joint Task Force-Southern Border.

A high-priority, strategic mission of the U.S. Defense Department, this work will contribute to strengthening homeland defense through greater operational coordination, data integration and real-time decision support for those border operations.

“Striveworks is proud to support the Army in its commitment to operationalizing AI, supporting our warfighters whenever and wherever they are deployed,” said Striveworks’ cofounder and CEO James Rebesco. “Our support to the Army’s mission along the southern border is another in a line of discrete capabilities that we’ve brought to bear for soldiers and commanders alike.”

The JTF-Southern Border contract leverages Striveworks’ AIOps platform Chariot to deliver persistent and actionable domain awareness. While force protection is the top priority, Striveworks’ technology will also be leveraged to assist Army units in their Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems missions.

Since 2019, the U.S. Army has leveraged Striveworks’ software to extract accurate, timely and actionable information to support its most critical missions–including countering the flow of deadly narcotics across America’s borders. Striveworks’ software rapidly ingests and processes massive quantities of imagery, signals and acoustic data and then assigns optimal AI models to provide insights. Those insights enable commanders to make near-real-time operational decisions.

Striveworks’ AI solution will be deployed alongside U.S. Army units assigned to support JTF-Southern Border. While those Army units are currently assigned to Arizona and New Mexico, they will support operations along the entire 1,954-mile border separating the U.S. and Mexico, augmenting U.S. Customs and Border Protection as well as state and local law enforcement agencies.

“Striveworks is poised to redefine the business model of defense AI,” Rebesco added. “We’re enabling the Army to develop AI models with a flexible framework to inject the best commercial AI innovation has to offer. Striveworks’ AIOps platform continuously monitors, retrains and improves AI model performance, even as conditions change or adversaries adapt–providing commanders with the right insights at the right time to support effective, rapid decisions.”

About Striveworks

Striveworks helps organizations get the most out of their investment in artificial intelligence. Our proprietary technology allows organizations to rapidly build, launch, and maintain AI models—in hours, not months. Users can deploy them in one click and keep them working even when the world changes around them. Striveworks delivers trustworthy AI-powered analysis by creating models that “learn” and stay ahead of their environment at machine speed. We make artificial intelligence work—today and in the future. Learn more at www.striveworks.com.