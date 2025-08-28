Lavazza Returns as Official Coffee Partner of the 50th Toronto International Film Festival

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lavazza, the globally renowned Italian coffee brand, is bringing a taste of Italy as the official coffee partner of the 50th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). From September 4–14, festivalgoers can sip Lavazza’s premium blends, explore immersive vintage cinema-inspired experiences, and connect over exceptional coffee at one of the world’s most celebrated cultural events. As a proud champion of arts and culture, Lavazza’s return to TIFF underscores its commitment to creativity, community, and cultural connection in Canada.

Festival attendees will find Lavazza coffee at select locations throughout TIFF, including Festival Street, the Industry Centre Café at the Hyatt Regency, the Industry Conference at Glenn Gould Studios, TIFF Lightbox, and major theatres, including Roy Thomson Hall, Princess of Wales Theatre, and Royal Alexandra Theatre. Lavazza will also be featured at Cinema Center (Sept 5–11), the Festival’s private media and hospitality hub for press junkets, receptions, and special events.

For those strolling festival street, they can experience Lavazza’s centrepiece activation at David Pecaut Square. Inspired by vintage Italian cinema, the experience will feature an interactive photo opportunity and a custom postcard with Lavazza’s beloved mascot, Luigi. Guests can then enjoy a refreshing Lavazza Cold Brew alongside the signature Lavazza Qualità Oro blend — a perfect pairing of tradition and flavour.

“We’re honoured to be part of TIFF 50, a celebration of the power of global storytelling,” said Daniele Foti, Marketing VP of Lavazza North America. “At Lavazza, coffee and storytelling share the same purpose — bringing people together. This year, we’re debuting a vintage Italian cinema-inspired experience, inviting guests to step into our heritage, savour our signature blends, and share a taste of Italy with festivalgoers from around the world.”

This year’s partnership is part of Lavazza’s ongoing global commitment to support arts and culture while expanding its presence in Canada. By blending film, culture, and exceptional coffee, Lavazza invites festivalgoers to slow down, savour the moment, and be inspired.

Visit tiff.net for more information.

About Lavazza Group

Lavazza, founded in Turin in 1895, has been owned by the Lavazza family for four generations. Today the Group is one of the leading players on the global coffee scene, with turnover of over € 3.3 billion and a portfolio of top brands that lead their respective markets, such as Lavazza, Carte Noire, Merrild and Kicking Horse Coffee.

It is active in all business sectors and has operations in 140 markets, with 9 manufacturing plants in 5 countries and about 5,500 collaborators all over the world. The Group’s global presence is the result of 130 years of growth and the more than 30 billion cups of Lavazza coffee produced every year are a testament to a remarkable success story, with the goal of continuing to offer the best coffee possible, in all forms, by focusing on every aspect of the supply chain, from the selection of the raw material to the product in the cup.

Lavazza Group has revolutionized coffee culture by investing continuously in research and development: from the intuition that marked the company’s earliest success - the coffee blend - to the development of innovative packaging solutions; from the first espresso sipped in Space to the dozens of industrial patents. The ability to be ahead of the times is also reflected in the attention to economic, social and environmental issues - which have always been a benchmark to guide corporate strategies.

“Awakening a better world every morning” is the corporate purpose of Lavazza Group, with the aim of creating value for shareholders, collaborators, consumers and the communities in which it operates, combining competitiveness with social and environmental responsibility.