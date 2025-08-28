Awin and Birl Partner to Transform Resale Into a Scalable Growth Engine for Brands

BALTIMORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global affiliate marketing platform Awin has announced a strategic partnership with award-winning resale solution Birl to help retail brands in fashion, sports and more embrace resale as a key driver of both sustainability and growth.

Resale programs have historically been expensive and resource-intensive to implement, requiring significant upfront investment, ongoing management and complex integrations. Awin and Birl’s collaboration opens the door for retail brands of all sizes to launch resale programs quickly, without the technical and operational complexities that have traditionally slowed adoption of circular commerce models.

Through Birl’s fully managed resale solution, brands can offer customers the option to trade in and repurchase products in a streamlined environment. Combined with Awin’s performance insights and global network of over one million publishers, the partnership helps advertisers reach new audiences while demonstrating measurable progress toward sustainability goals.

Key benefits of the partnership for brands include:

New sales : Higher average order value, increased conversion, and stronger customer loyalty

: Higher average order value, increased conversion, and stronger customer loyalty Easy integration : No technical resources required to launch

: No technical resources required to launch Performance-based measurement : Advanced analytics and attribution through Awin’s affiliate ecosystem for transparency and accountability

: Advanced analytics and attribution through Awin’s affiliate ecosystem for transparency and accountability Global reach : Access to new audiences across the US, UK and beyond

: Access to new audiences across the US, UK and beyond Sustainability at scale: Helping brands advance sustainability commitments by extending product lifecycles and reducing waste

Awin and Birl’s collaboration arrives at a pivotal moment for the retail industry, with consumers willing to pay almost 10% more for sustainably sourced goods, and governments introducing stricter environmental regulations globally.

“This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to reduce barriers for brands embracing sustainability,” said Eric Laughlin, Technology Partner Lead at Awin. “Together, we’re enabling brands to meet consumer demand for circularity while achieving strong commercial results.”

“Resale shouldn’t be complicated or expensive for brands to adopt,” added Cam McGimpsey, Co-Founder & CEO of Birl. “By working with Awin, we can help brands launch resale programs quickly, reach customers around the world and measure results through the affiliate marketing ecosystem. It’s a win for brands, customers and the planet.”

The partnership marks another step in Awin’s own sustainability journey, aligning with its long-term commitment to reduce the environmental footprint of commerce and foster partnerships that enable a more circular economy.

For more information about Awin’s commitment to sustainability, please visit: https://www.awin.com/us/sustainability.

About Awin

Two-thirds of digital ad spend currently flows to the three big tech platforms. But their auction-based ad models favor their own bottom line and inflate costs at a time when every single marketing dollar counts. Awin offers a real alternative to big tech and puts advertisers back in control of their own business growth. Using Awin's platform, brands can unlock unlimited marketing opportunities that reach consumers everywhere. Choose which affiliate partners best match marketing objectives. Control costs by defining how these partners are paid and customize affiliate marketing programs using Awin's tech to mirror unique goals, whatever they may be.

For more information, please visit https://www.awin.com/gb/.

About Birl

Birl is a plug-and-play circular commerce platform that helps fashion brands and sports retailers unlock new revenue from resale — seamlessly and sustainably. Customers trade in pre-loved items for instant credit, redeemable through the brand’s own store (online or in-store), while Birl manages everything end-to-end: logistics, AI-powered verification, pricing, resale, upcycling, and customer support.

Where resale has traditionally been complex and costly, Birl makes it effortless. Brands can launch in under 24 hours with no tech integration, no operational burden, and no upfront cost. As a certified B Corp and three-time Innovate UK Disruptive Tech grant winner, Birl is pioneering the future of resale and helping brands turn sustainability into growth.

For more information, please visit https://www.wearebirl.com.