A Southern Statement in New York City: LoveShackFancy and Visit Savannah Debut Bold Collaboration at Saks Fifth Avenue

SAVANNAH, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Visit Savannah has unveiled a new partnership with LoveShackFancy, debuting a limited-edition capsule collection available only at Saks Fifth Avenue, a Saks Global luxury retailer. This visionary fashion collaboration celebrates the shared spirit of style, charm and discovery that defines both the beloved Southern destination and the leading name in luxury shopping.

The collaboration debuted at an exclusive media event at L’Avenue at Saks, where three distinguished storytellers brought Savannah’s spirit to life—sharing how the city’s influence on fashion, luxury hospitality and culinary innovation helped shape the vision behind the collection. This fashion-forward initiative reflects Visit Savannah’s continued focus on creative, experience-driven tourism marketing. It follows the success of the “Surprisingly Savannah” Mobile Tour, which brought immersive destination experiences to travelers across 17 U.S. cities.

“This collaboration is more than a fashion moment—it’s a destination branding milestone,” said Angela Westerfield, Chief Marketing Officer at Visit Savannah. “By aligning with LoveShackFancy and Saks Fifth Avenue, we’re meeting travelers where passion and inspiration intersect. Today’s consumers seek experiences that are both visually driven and emotionally resonant. This collaboration not only elevates Savannah’s image through style and storytelling—it deepens visitor engagement by inviting travelers to connect with our destination in a personal, memorable, and truly immersive way.”

Savannah’s influence is woven throughout the collection, with custom fabric names like “Hidden Garden,” inspired by the city’s tucked-away, coveted courtyards, and “Taylor Square,” a nod to one of Savannah’s 23 historic squares.

By uniting high-style resort wear with Savannah’s timeless elegance, the collaboration captures the essence of “aesthetic travel,” where fashion and destination identity converge. The result is a stylish and strategic invitation to visit Savannah. The LoveShackFancy/Visit Savannah capsule collection is available now on Saks.com and in select Saks Fifth Avenue stores. Savannah continues to rank among the nation’s top travel destinations, named a favorite by Travel + Leisure and Condé Nast Traveler. In 2024, Savannah welcomed 12.9 million visitors—7.2 million overnight guests and 5.7 million day-trippers—contributing to a record-breaking $6.3 billion in total economic impact, according to the 2024 Tourism Economics Report.

