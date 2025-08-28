Domo and Altis Partner on Marketing AI Agents to Help Drive Strategic Impact

SILICON SLOPES, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Domo, Inc. (Nasdaq: DOMO), the AI and data products company, today announced a strategic partnership with Altis Consulting, a leading data and analytics consultancy in Australia, New Zealand and the United Kingdom. This collaboration combines Domo's powerful AI-driven platform with Altis' deep industry expertise to deliver transformative data solutions that enable smarter decisions and measurable business outcomes.

"Data teams are under increasing pressure to deliver faster insights and measurable impact." - Lex Feltham, Director of Partner Sales, APAC at Domo Share

To launch this collaboration, Domo has initiated three market campaigns and selected Altis as its preferred Strategic SI to deliver the associated workshops and services. By combining Domo’s powerful platform with Altis’s proven, quality-driven approach to technology delivery, this partnership is well-positioned to generate meaningful value and successful outcomes for joint customers.

"Over the last 25 years, we’ve seen that data without insight is just data. The power of data comes from the narratives hidden within it," said Katrina Pilcher, Chief Commercial Officer at Altis. "Partnering with Domo allows us to offer our clients next-generation AI capabilities that explore the untold stories of business. Combining our industry expertise with Domo's innovative platform unlocks a business’s latent potential and transforms how they interact with their data.”

Joint customers will get the power of three industry-leading providers, integrating Domo's AI and analytics capabilities with Snowflake’s platform capabilities and Altis' specialized consulting services. This end-to-end solution enables organizations to move beyond traditional dashboards and static reports to implement AI agents that continuously scan live data, identify risks and opportunities, and recommend actionable next steps.

"Data teams are under increasing pressure to deliver faster insights and measurable impact," said Lex Feltham, Director of Partner Sales, APAC at Domo. "Our partnership with Altis brings together proven technology with deep domain expertise to help organizations turn their data into real-time competitive advantage."

To learn more about how innovative organizations like Altis are partnering with Domo to build AI and data products that generate measurable value for business, visit www.domo.com/partners.

About Altis Consulting

Altis Consulting is an Australian-owned global data analytics company built on more than 27 years of data expertise and experience. We guide businesses, institutions and government agencies to solve their unique data challenges, see their organisations clearly and make better decisions. With a uniquely customer-focused approach, Altis provides the advice, infrastructure, tools and processes to deliver actionable insights and extract real value from data. Altis Consulting provides services across Australia and New Zealand. www.altisconsulting.com

About Domo

Domo is an AI and Data Products platform that helps companies of all sizes leverage data and AI to drive value in today’s data-driven world. Built around our customers’ preferred data foundation, powered by our award-winning Domo.AI solution, and enriched with our partner ecosystem, the Domo platform enables users to prepare, visualize, automate, distribute, and build end-to-end data products that provide solutions across the entire data journey. From hydrating your data foundation, to building fully embedded applications that can be shared with your employees and customers, to deploying AI models across a variety of providers, Domo gives users the ability to build data products that generate measurable value for the business.

For more information, visit www.domo.com. You can also follow Domo on LinkedIn, X, and Facebook.

Domo is a registered trademark of Domo, Inc.