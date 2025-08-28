Forgent Power Solutions Becomes Parent Brand for MGM, PwrQ, States and VanTran and Announces Data Center Equipment Veteran as Chief Executive Officer

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Forgent Power Solutions, Inc. (“Forgent Power” or the “Company”), a leading designer and manufacturer of electrical distribution equipment for data centers, the power grid and energy-intensive industrial facilities, today announced that “Forgent” will become the parent brand for MGM Transformers, PwrQ, States Manufacturing and VanTran.

The Companies have operated under common ownership since 2023 when the platform was formed. The announcement of the Forgent brand is the final step in completing their integration.

The Company also announced that Gary Niederpruem was appointed as its Chief Executive Officer in May 2025. Mr. Niederpruem is a twenty-year veteran of the data center equipment business, having served in various C-suite leadership roles at Vertiv.

The new Forgent brand embodies the companies’ shared vision of providing custom solutions at scale, while maintaining the unique specialties that each of MGM, PwrQ, States and VanTran provide. The creation of the Forgent brand seeks to:

Increase awareness of the Company’s product breadth and customization capabilities;

Communicate its mission of eliminating bottlenecks in the digital and industrial economies; and

Reinforce its reputation for delivering speed, customization and quality at scale.

“Forgent arrives at a pivotal moment,” said Gary Niederpruem, Chief Executive Officer of Forgent Power. “The need for power distribution equipment to support growth in data centers, the power grid and domestic manufacturing has never been greater. At the same time, customers are demanding increasing levels of customization to meet rapidly evolving requirements. Forgent brings the product breadth, manufacturing depth and application engineering expertise customers need to address bottlenecks and meet their most critical power challenges,” continued Mr. Niederpruem.

In connection with the creation of the Forgent brand, the Company has established www.forgentpower.com, which will allow customers to view the Company’s full product portfolio in one location as well as communicate with its team of dedicated application engineers and industry specialists.

About Forgent Power Solutions, Inc.

Forgent Power is a leading U.S. designer and manufacturer of electrical distribution equipment used in data centers, the power grid and energy-intensive industrial facilities. The Company specializes in manufacturing custom products that are “engineered-to-order” for technically demanding applications. Forgent Power is one of a small number of companies that can manufacture all of the electrical distribution equipment required for a data center or large manufacturing facility’s powertrain with some of the highest levels of customization and shortest lead times available in the industry. For more news and information on Forgent Power, please visit www.forgentpower.com.