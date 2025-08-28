Dollar Tree and Uber Partner to Bring Everyday Value to Doorsteps Nationwide

SAN FRANCISCO & CHESAPEAKE, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) and Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) today announced a new nationwide partnership that brings nearly 9,000 Dollar Tree stores to the Uber Eats platform. Customers across the U.S. can experience Dollar Tree’s unique shopping experience and the thrill of discovering affordable everyday items from party supplies to cosmetics and more for on-demand delivery.

Beloved to customers for the delight of finding incredible deals on an ever-changing assortment of essentials and surprises, Dollar Tree offers customers a one-of-a-kind shopping experience, now available for delivery at the tap of a button on the Uber Eats and Uber apps.

“Bringing Dollar Tree to the Uber Eats platform means customers can now enjoy the great value and everyday essentials they count on, plus the thrill of discovering those unexpected treasures – all with the convenience of same-day delivery,” said Brent Beebe, SVP of Retail Merchandising and Marketing at Dollar Tree, Inc. “We’re making it easier than ever for our shoppers to access the fun, affordable finds they love, right when and where they need them.”

The partnership marks a new milestone in Uber’s retail expansion across suburban and rural America and brings Dollar Tree’s extensive footprint spanning nearly 9,000 stores across the U.S. to customers in new ways.

“Whether it’s last-minute gift wrap, a birthday balloon, classroom supplies, or your go-to snacks, Dollar Tree delivers real value and convenience,” said Hashim Amin, Head of Grocery & Retail for North America at Uber. “We’re proud to partner with Dollar Tree to bring their unique offering to Uber Eats, helping customers save valuable time and money.”

To celebrate the launch, Uber Eats is offering $10 off of orders $30 or more with the code DOLLAR10†. As always, Uber One members enjoy $0 Delivery Fees on eligible orders and other exclusive perks††.

How It Works

Getting what you need from Dollar Tree on Uber Eats is simple:

Open the Uber Eats app and tap “Grocery,” “Retail,” or “Convenience” Search for Dollar Tree and browse by occasion, season, or staples Add your items, choose a delivery time, and place your order Track your delivery in real time

About Uber

Uber’s mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 64 billion trips later, we’re building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.

About Dollar Tree, Inc.

Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR), headquartered in Chesapeake, VA, is one of North America’s largest and most loved value retailers, known for delivering great value, convenience, and a “thrill-of-the-hunt” discovery shopping experience. With a team of approximately 150,000 associates, Dollar Tree operates more than 9,000 stores and 18 distribution centers across 48 contiguous states and five Canadian provinces under the brands Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada. The company is committed to being a responsible steward of its business – supporting its people, serving its communities, and creating lasting value. Additional information about Dollar Tree can be found at www.DollarTree.com.

†Offer expires September 30th, 2025 11:59 PDT. Taxes and fees may still apply. See app for details. Order minimum of $30 (before taxes and fees) is required. Cannot be combined with other offers or promotions. Valid only at Dollar Tree stores in the US where Uber Eats is available. Exclusions may apply. Orders placed ahead of time must be scheduled for delivery before expiration date. Offer and terms are subject to change or cancellation.

††Taxes and fees may still apply. See app for details.