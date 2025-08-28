AlixPartners' Automotive & Industrial Practice Becomes Autoline Sponsor

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Autoline is proud to announce that the Automotive & Industrial Practice at global consulting firm AlixPartners is now a sponsor of its programs and platforms Autoline Daily, Autoline After Hours and the Autoline website. The shows cover all aspects of the global automotive industry and related industries, and provide a great channel for companies that want to get their marketing message to automakers, auto suppliers, new-mobility companies, fleet and dealer companies, and other industrial players.

“Our shows are watched by roughly 190,000 viewers from more than 50 countries around the world,” said John McElroy, president of Blue Sky Productions, Inc., which produces content under the Autoline brand. “We are honored that the Automotive & Industrial Practice at AlixPartners would choose us to help amplify its messages and expand the reach of its already-impressive, four-decades-old brand even further.”

The auto industry is going through unprecedented change. Industry insiders need access to the latest information, as well as advice on how to navigate the fast-changing playing field.

“The Automotive & Industrial Practice at AlixPartners is pleased to be partnering with Autoline, truly an institution in the industry, at this very critical time for the industry,” said Tim Yost, Marketing Director for the Automotive & Industrial Practice at AlixPartners. “Like Autoline, our practice is dedicated to helping forge a deep understanding of the challenges and opportunities facing the auto and related industries—which, in turn, benefits our clients.”

About Autoline:

Autoline has been covering the auto industry for nearly three decades and is seen as a trusted source for news and analysis. It also features interviews with top automaker and supplier executives, as well as automotive experts and some of the top journalists covering the industry. www.Autoline.tv

About AlixPartners:

AlixPartners is a global business advisory firm that specializes in helping companies navigate critical situations and drive performance improvements, particularly during times of significant change or disruption. It offers a range of services including turnaround and restructuring, corporate finance, and various consulting services in a variety of industries. www.AlixPartners.com