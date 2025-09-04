Stellantis Joins GlobalPlatform to Advance Global Automotive Cybersecurity Standards

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stellantis is the latest major auto OEM to join GlobalPlatform, helping to accelerate cross-industry collaboration on cybersecurity standardization for software-defined vehicles (SDVs).

Stellantis—the company behind 14 major auto brands, including Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, FIAT, Jeep®, Opel, Peugeot, and Vauxhall—has joined GlobalPlatform to help align its technologies with evolving automotive use cases and regulatory requirements. As part of the agreement, Bill Mazzara, North American Regulatory Lead and Technical Fellow for Product Cybersecurity at Stellantis, becomes co-chair of the GlobalPlatform Automotive Task Force.

Stellantis joins a growing community of automakers, cybersecurity firms, silicon vendors, and academic institutions in GlobalPlatform that are advancing a standardized approach to meeting the complex cybersecurity demands of today’s SDVs. Recent members of the Automotive Task Force include AIST, Cariad (Volkswagen), Dekra, ETAS, Linaro, Rambus, Renesas, Stellantis, Uni-sentry, and Woven by Toyota.

“GlobalPlatform’s Automotive Task Force is helping the industry converge on a platform of secure, scalable foundations for software-defined vehicles,” said Bill Mazzara. “Our engagement is focused on harmonizing security standards and fostering cross-industry collaboration to meet evolving regulatory and operational requirements and ultimately our customers' expectations.”

The Automotive Task Force is at the forefront of bringing market-proven GlobalPlatform technologies and specifications to the automotive sector. It recently reached a major milestone by fully aligning these specifications with the new addendum of the SAE J3101 Hardware Protected Security Environment automotive cybersecurity standard (J3101-5). This creates the formal means for GlobalPlatform-compliant suppliers to demonstrate automatic compliance with J3101. It provides automakers with confidence that components embedded in their vehicles meet cybersecurity requirements and facilitate integration with applications of AutoSAR, Car Connectivity Consortium, and other automotive frameworks.

The Automotive Task Force has also developed a protection profile based on the SESIP evaluation methodology to ensure component-level certifications are aligned with SAE J3101. This allows certified components to be reused across platforms without the need for re-evaluation, saving time and resources across the supply chain.

“Stellantis’ participation in GlobalPlatform reflects our commitment to advancing standardized, secure technologies that can scale across the automotive ecosystem,” said Muttalip Akin, SVP, Head of Electrical, Electronic & Hardware Engineering, Stellantis.

“These recent advancements represent a breakthrough in the industry’s goal of creating a standardized and certified platform for secure vehicle applications,” said Ana Tavares Lattibeaudiere, Executive Director, GlobalPlatform. “We urge further companies from across the auto industry to join us in our mission to lower risk, reduce costs, and eliminate fragmentation across the automotive cybersecurity ecosystem.”

