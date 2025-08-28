Socure and Nova Credit Partner to Expand Credit Access Through Cash Flow Insights

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Socure, the leading provider of artificial intelligence for digital identity verification, compliance, sanctions screening, and fraud prevention in over 190 countries and Nova Credit, a global credit infrastructure and analytics company, today announced an integration partnership that will bring Nova Credit’s FCRA-compliant cash flow underwriting solution, Cash Atlas™, into Socure’s RiskOS™ platform, the industry’s most open and extensible risk decisioning solution.

Socure’s RiskOS orchestration and decisioning platform with integrated local and global identity graphs links billions of real-time signals from known-good and known-bad identities to detect synthetic, manipulated, deepfakes or stolen data with unmatched precision.

Nova Credit's FCRA-compliant Cash Atlas™ solution analyzes consumers' income and spending patterns to reveal actual repayment ability. By combining these real-time cash flow insights with Socure’s suite of identity verification and fraud prevention solutions, lenders can confidently expand credit access to qualified borrowers previously overlooked by legacy models without increasing fraud or risk.

For decades, millions of creditworthy Americans have been left invisible to the financial system. From recent graduates and gig workers to immigrants building new lives in the U.S., traditional credit models often overlook those who reliably pay rent, utilities, and other bills but lack deep credit histories. Today, over 25 million Americans are unscored, and may face barriers to fair credit access.

“Too many hardworking Americans are treated as invisible by outdated credit scoring models,” said Ravi Sandepudi, Head of Platform Product at Socure. “RiskOS provides lenders with a complete view of the individual by bringing together any data service provider on the market, including 85+ pre-integrated partners like Nova Credit. Together, we’re empowering financial institutions to confidently approve millions of deserving borrowers while maintaining the highest standards of risk management.”

"The future of responsible lending lies in understanding the complete financial picture of every applicant — not just their credit history," said Chris Hansen, GM, Strategic Alliances and New Business. "Through Socure's powerful decisioning infrastructure, lenders can now seamlessly access cash flow insights that reveal the millions of creditworthy consumers invisible to traditional models. This partnership marks a fundamental shift toward more inclusive, data-driven financial services."

The integration delivers immediate value to Socure's enterprise clients by expanding their addressable market without compromising underwriting quality. Lenders can now uncover qualified borrowers within existing applicant pools who might have been declined under traditional models, driving both revenue growth and financial inclusion outcomes.

About Socure

Socure is the leading platform for digital identity verification, compliance and fraud prevention solutions, trusted by the largest enterprises and government agencies to build trust and mitigate risk. Leveraging AI and machine learning, Socure’s industry-leading platform achieves the highest accuracy, automation, and capture rates in the industry. With last year’s acquisition of Effectiv, Socure launched its RiskOS™ platform to offer end-to-end decisioning and orchestration for identity fraud and payment risk management, integrating advanced transaction monitoring, credit underwriting and know-your-business (KYB) solutions into its platform.

Serving more than 3,000 customers and 190+ countries across financial services, government, gaming, healthcare, telecom, and e-commerce, Socure’s customer base includes 18 of the top 20 banks, the largest HR payroll providers, the largest sportsbook operators, 58 organizations across the public sector, and more than 600 fintechs. Leading organizations including Capital One, Uber, Angi, Citi, Chime, SoFi, Green Dot, Robinhood, Dave, Gusto, Poshmark, DraftKings, PrizePicks, the State of California and many more trust Socure to deliver certainty in identity across onboarding, authentication, payments, account changes, and regulatory compliance. Learn more at www.socure.com.

About Nova Credit

Nova Credit is a credit infrastructure and analytics company that enables businesses to grow responsibly by harnessing alternative credit data. The company is a CRA that leverages its unique data infrastructure, compliance framework, and credit expertise to help lenders fill in the gaps that exist in traditional credit analytics. Leading organizations, such as HSBC, SoFi, Scotiabank, Appfolio, and Yardi, work with Nova Credit to make smarter credit decisions through cash flow underwriting with Cash Atlas™, quickly verify income with Income Navigator, and reach new-to-country consumers with Credit Passport®. Learn more at www.novacredit.com.