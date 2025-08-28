Netmore Partners with Detectronic on Multi-Year Wastewater Management Sensor Deployment

STOCKHOLM & NELSON, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Netmore Group, the leading network operator for Massive IoT, today announced a partnership with Detectronic, a UK-based environmental and engineering company with a focus on helping utilities and industrial clients prevent flooding and reduce pollution.

Detectronic has begun rolling out more than 90,000 sewer monitors across Yorkshire Water’s wastewater network as part of a major sewer network telemetry program. Over the next five years, 65,000 Pressure Alarm (PAL) sensors and 27,000 LIDoTT Alarms will be installed, creating one of the most comprehensive monitoring networks of its kind in the World. This collaboration will leverage the LoRaWAN network being implemented by Netmore to support Yorkshire Water’s 1.3 million smart meter exchange project within which Netmore is deploying and densifying regional network coverage to satisfy service levels required for Yorkshire Water to achieve targeted service improvements.

This same regional advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) network, deployed and managed by Netmore, will be used to connect Detectronic’s PAL sensor, the company’s first LoRaWAN-enabled product designed as a domestic sewer alarm with smart connectivity for residential gullies and shallow chambers. This innovative sensor ensures long-range, battery-operated communication, delivering highly accurate data to support Yorkshire Water’s environmental and operational goals.

“We are excited to partner with Detectronic to help ensure reliable wastewater monitoring that aligns with Yorkshire Water’s commitment to environmental stewardship,” said Vadim Lyu, UK Managing Director at Netmore. “This partnership underscores our dedication to innovation and sustainability in the water industry and provides a powerful example of how a network deployed for an anchor use case like smart metering can be used to support numerous water management applications to meet the evolving needs of utilities and communities.”

Gavin Wagstaff, Product & Data Director at Detectronic, commented: “We’re proud to be selected as a framework partner for Yorkshire Water and to collaborate with Netmore in delivering a robust, scalable, and highly accurate network monitoring infrastructure. The PAL sensor marks the beginning of our roadmap to develop more LoRaWAN-compatible devices that enable long-range communication for battery-operated monitoring solutions.”

Rob Button, Service Delivery Director at Detectronic, added: “Our role in this project goes beyond supply and installation - we’re also responsible for the planned maintenance of all sensors throughout the five-year framework. To support this major contract, we’re expanding our operations and establishing a new base in Yorkshire, creating a range of job opportunities.”

This partnership between Netmore and Detectronic builds on Netmore’s longstanding collaboration with Yorkshire Water, reinforcing a shared commitment to innovative smart water solutions that protect the environment and enhance operational resilience.

About Netmore Group

Netmore Group is the leading global network operator for Massive IoT, powering the world’s most advanced and sustainability-focused solutions for utilities, buildings, cities, and other markets that benefit from sensor-connected environments. With a decade of innovation and leadership in IoT platform development and network operations, Netmore continues to set the standard for IoT excellence. Netmore operates in 18 countries and is backed by Nordic infrastructure investor Polar Structure.

About Detectronic

Detectronic, part of the Adler and Allan Group, is a UK-based environmental and engineering company with a strong track record in helping utilities and industrial clients prevent flooding and reduce pollution. We design and manufacture a wide range of flow and level monitoring solutions for wastewater applications. As a proud UK manufacturer, we combine technical expertise with an analytical and creative approach to problem-solving, delivering high-quality, efficient solutions tailored to our customers’ needs.