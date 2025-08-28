Transition Industries Awards Techint E&C and Siemens Energy a FEED Contract for a 210 MW Electrolyzer Facility for the Pacifico Mexinol Project

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Transition Industries LLC, a developer of world-scale, net-zero carbon emissions methanol and hydrogen facilities, has awarded Siemens Energy and Techint Engineering & Construction a Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) contract for an approximately 210 MW Elyzer P-300 electrolyzer facility as part of its 6,130 MT per day ultra-low carbon methanol Pacifico Mexinol project in Sinaloa, Mexico.

The FEED study marks the next step in the expanding partnership between Transition Industries, Techint Engineering & Construction, and Siemens Energy, who intend to leverage their advanced technology and services to ensure the highest standards of efficiency and reliability in green hydrogen production. Under the terms of the FEED Agreement, Siemens Energy and Techint Engineering & Construction will provide an initial binding not-to-exceed Lump Sum Firm Price, followed by a final binding Lump Sum Turnkey Firm Price for the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) of the electrolyzer facility.

Once operational in 2029, Pacifico Mexinol is poised to be the largest standalone ultra-low carbon chemical production facility and one of the largest producers of green hydrogen and green methanol in the world.

Rommel Gallo, Transition Industries CEO, said: “This milestone marks a significant step forward in our mission to drive innovation and sustainability in the chemicals sector. Partnering with Siemens Energy and Techint E&C positions us to develop the hydrogen production element of our Pacifico Mexinol project, thereby reducing emissions and contributing to the global energy transition.”

The Hydrogen Plant will be designed to produce green hydrogen to support the growing demand for sustainable hydrogen. The FEED study will focus on optimizing the design, standardization, and engineering aspects of the Hydrogen Plant with an estimated production capacity of approximately 4,000 kg of hydrogen/hour with the highest safety, environmental and operational standards.

Siemens Energy, one of the world’s leading energy technology companies, was selected for this aspect of the project, capitalizing on their expertise in green hydrogen production. Siemens Energy’s Elyzer P-300 technology will play a crucial role in achieving the project’s goals of efficiency, sustainability, and scalability.

"At Techint E&C, we talk about a passion for doing, but even more so when it comes to challenging and high-impact projects like Mexinol, which are the ones that allow us to contribute with all our technical expertise, be part of a key energy transition project as the largest green hydrogen plant in America, and continue building a better future for everyone," highlighted Alejandro Maluf, President – North America Region, Techint E&C.

Transition Industries is jointly developing Pacifico Mexinol with the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group. When it initiates operations in 2029, Pacifico Mexinol is expected to be the largest single ultra-low carbon methanol facility in the world – producing approximately 350,000 MT of green methanol and 1.8 million MT of blue methanol annually from natural gas with carbon capture.

ABOUT TRANSITION INDUSTRIES

Transition Industries LLC, based in Houston, Texas, is a developer of world-scale, net-zero carbon emissions methanol and green hydrogen projects in North America to address climate change and promote environmental and social sustainability. For additional information about Pacifico Mexinol or Transition Industries, email inquiries@transitionind.com.

ABOUT TECHINT

Techint Engineering & Construction is a global leader in project management, engineering, procurement, and construction across sectors such as Oil & Gas, Energy, Mining, and Industrial Plants. With over 75 years of experience and a team of more than 20,000 professionals worldwide, Techint is committed to executing highly complex projects with the highest standards of safety, quality, and environmental responsibility.