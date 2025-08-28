Andersen Consulting Deepens Business Transformation Capabilities with Fabric

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Andersen Consulting expands its platform through a Collaboration Agreement with Fabric, a strategic design firm working with organizations to integrate sustainability supply chain and human-centered innovation across culture and operations.

Founded in Japan in 2021, Fabric works with corporations and global brands to co-create regenerative business models, sustainable brand strategies, and future-ready products. Using strategic design methods and design thinking, the firm drives insight-led transformation across supply chain, brand, and human resources. Known for its systems-thinking approach and commitment to social and environmental impact, Fabric also leads digital transformation initiatives that integrate sustainability, human capital, and AI.

“Fabric exists to help businesses thrive through regenerative relationships with people, society and connected living systems,” said James Hollow, founder and CEO of Fabric. “We go beyond traditional consulting by designing transformation through insight, imagination, and values. This collaboration with Andersen Consulting amplifies our ability to work with like-minded organizations that view sustainability not just as responsibility, but as opportunity.”

“Fabric’s design-first methodology, rooted in systems thinking and regenerative strategy, adds depth to our platform,” said Mark L. Vorsatz, global chairman and CEO of Andersen. “Their ability to connect purpose, brand, and experience enables clients to lead meaningful change, not simply adapt to it.”

Andersen Consulting is a global consulting practice providing a comprehensive suite of services spanning corporate strategy, business, technology, and AI transformation, as well as human capital solutions. Andersen Consulting integrates with the multidimensional service model of Andersen Global, delivering world-class consulting, tax, legal, valuation, global mobility, and advisory expertise on a global platform with more than 20,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 500 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms. Andersen Consulting Holdings LP is a limited partnership and provides consulting solutions through its member firms and collaborating firms around the world.