Peraton and Okta Partner with Department of Defense in Support of myAuth

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The United States Department of Defense (DoD), in partnership with Peraton and Okta, announced the recent launch of myAuth—a modern, secure identity authentication solution that replaces DS Logon. It is anticipated that the new solution will streamline and strengthen user access for approximately 20 million individuals, including service members, veterans, DoD civilians, retirees, contractors, and beneficiaries.

“myAuth is a prime example of how modern identity technology, combined with the right mission-focused partner, like Peraton, can provide both high assurance and high accessibility at massive scale," said Amy Johanek, vice president of federal at Okta. Share

Built on the Okta Platform, a unified and commercially available identity solution, deployed and operated by Peraton, myAuth offers a scalable, cloud-based system that provides secure, Common Access Card (CAC) alternative login options for users regardless of location or device. This marks a major leap forward in digital identity access across the defense enterprise. Within two months of myAuth’s rollout, 900,000 users have signed up, with the full rollout set to conclude within 18 months.

“myAuth is more than a system upgrade—it’s a game-changer for the entire DoD community,” said Steven Irish, vice president and general manager for Defense Enterprise and Health Solutions at Peraton. “Together with Okta, we’ve delivered on the Secretary of Defense and CIO’s direction to prioritize and enable commercial solutions by modernizing capabilities for service members and their families so the warfighter can focus on winning the next fight, rather than fighting legacy technologies.”

Hosted in a secure DoD-authorized cloud, with a Provisional Authorization from Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA), myAuth allows users to authenticate using Okta Verify—an app that supports Okta FastPass, time-based one-time passcodes (TOTP), push notifications, and biometric login via face or fingerprint recognition. This approach reduces reliance on the CAC for many users, such as retirees and dependents, who previously faced access hurdles.

“The Department of Defense is leading the way in digital identity transformation, and we’re proud that Okta is part of that journey,” said Amy Johanek, vice president of Federal at Okta. “myAuth is a prime example of how modern identity technology, combined with the right mission-focused partner, like Peraton, can provide both high assurance and high accessibility at massive scale. By eliminating workarounds and disparate user experiences, the DoD can ensure users have seamless access to essential services such as healthcare, education, and human resources.”

The myAuth system is built for resilience, leveraging 99.99% availability service level agreement (SLA), and supports multiple levels of assurance so that each application—from the Defense Travel System (DTS) to Tricare portals—can tailor authentication requirements based on mission needs.

The legacy DS Logon system, currently used by millions to access over 200 DoD and VA websites, will be fully decommissioned over the next 18 months. Users are encouraged to proactively set up myAuth accounts using existing DS Logon credentials.

For more information or to set up an account, visit the milConnect website.

About Okta

Okta, Inc. is the World’s Identity Company™. We secure Identity, so everyone is free to safely use any technology. Our customer and workforce solutions empower businesses and developers to use the power of Identity to drive security, efficiencies, and success—all while protecting their users, employees, and partners. Learn why the world’s leading brands trust Okta for authentication, authorization, and more at okta.com.

About Peraton

Peraton is a next-generation technology and national security company that drives missions of consequence. As one of the world’s leading mission capability integrators and transformative enterprise IT providers, we serve as a valued partner to the government, delivering trusted, highly differentiated solutions to protect our nation and allies from threats across digital and physical domains. Learn how we help sustain your way of life at peraton.com.