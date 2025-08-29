Where Service Meets Impact: Military Influencer Conference 2025 Brings Leaders, Creators and Changemakers to Atlanta

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Military Influencer Conference (MIC), the nation’s premier event for military-connected leaders, entrepreneurs and advocates, returns to Atlanta Sept. 21–24, 2025, at the Signia by Hilton Atlanta Georgia World Congress Center. Now in its ninth year, MIC has become a national stage for service members, veterans, military spouses, civil servants and industry leaders to share ideas, build relationships and launch opportunities that strengthen the military community and the families who stand beside them.

MIC 2025 is designed for more than introductions. It is where momentum starts and continues long after the conference ends. Attendees will connect through skills-based workshops, curated networking, the Mighty 25 Gala and immersive experiences, leaving with actionable takeaways and a network that understands the realities of service and the possibilities beyond it.

“MIC has always been about the shared stories that bind us,” said Curtez Riggs, U.S. Army veteran and founder of the Military Influencer Conference. “Every year we create a space where service members, veterans and supporters can be fully seen, not just for their service but for the impact they are making now. The goal is for everyone to walk away with new ideas, real connections and the confidence to take their next step.”

The conference will feature an influential lineup, including United States Secretary of Veterans Affairs Douglas A. Collins; Montel Williams, Marine Corps and Navy veteran and television host; Donnell Rawlings, comedian and Air Force veteran; Jason Redman, retired Navy SEAL and New York Times bestselling author; Toni Trucks, actress and host; and Ruben Ayala, Army veteran and founder of Triple Nikel, joined by other prominent voices from the military and civilian sectors.

“At MIC, the spark turns into momentum. Conversations become collaborations, and everyone leaves ready to build something bigger than themselves. The energy here does not fade. It turns into partnerships and projects that keep moving the military community forward,” said Katherine Torres-Pummill, general manager of Recurrent Military.

This year’s MIC will include:

Keynotes and panels with military leaders , entrepreneurs and advocates driving measurable results

, entrepreneurs and advocates driving measurable results Skills-based workshops and curated networking to support career growth, small business development and family readiness

to support career growth, small business development and family readiness The Mighty 25 Gala , recognizing 25 changemakers whose leadership and advocacy are transforming lives in and beyond the military sphere

, recognizing 25 changemakers whose leadership and advocacy are transforming lives in and beyond the military sphere MIC Education and Career Impact Day , a daylong hiring and resource event with purpose-driven networking, hands-on guidance and direct job opportunities for veterans, transitioning service members, spouses and reservists

, a daylong hiring and resource event with purpose-driven networking, hands-on guidance and direct job opportunities for veterans, transitioning service members, spouses and reservists Immersive experiences connecting attendees to others who understand both the challenges and the triumphs of military life

Since MIC launched in 2017, the conference has welcomed more than 20,000 veteran entrepreneurs, creators and changemakers from across the country to share their stories, grow their ventures and strengthen their communities.

Registration and the full schedule are available now at militaryinfluencer.com.

Media interested in attending can request credentials at militaryinfluencer.com/media-pass.

ABOUT MILITARY INFLUENCER CONFERENCE (MIC)

The Military Influencer Conference (MIC) is the premier event for entrepreneurs, influencers, leaders, and brands supporting the military community. Each year, it brings together more than 2,000 attendees and more than 100 global partners for networking, collaboration, and innovation. As part of the Recurrent portfolio, MIC is backed by military-focused media brands including Task & Purpose, MilSpouseFest, We Are The Mighty, and The War Zone, reaching millions of service members, veterans, and families worldwide. With its “For Us, By Us” approach, MIC amplifies authentic military voices and builds lasting connections.