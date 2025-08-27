IFF and Reservas Votorantim Sign Bioprospecting Partnership in Brazil

SÃO PAULO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IFF (NYSE: IFF) — a global leader in flavors, fragrances, food ingredients, health and biosciences — and Reservas Votorantim (rV), the green economy division of Brazilian investment firm, Votorantim SA, have signed a landmark partnership for research and bioprospecting in Legado das Águas, Brazil’s largest private Atlantic Forest reserve, owned by Reservas Votorantim. The agreement provides IFF and its subsidiary, LMR Naturals (LMR), exclusive access to the native flora of Legado das Águas with the aim of developing new and unique extracts for perfumery and cosmetics. As part of the deal, IFF will build a new research lab within rV’s existing site located in the heart of the 31,000-hectare reserve. The new facility will enable IFF scientists and experts — including perfumers and flavorists, along with LMR’s botanists and agronomists — to study and analyze nearly 1,000 species of flora.

“Our partnership with Reservas Votorantim enables IFF to sustainably source fresh and inspiring ingredients from one of the planet’s most ecologically unique biomes, helping to further appreciation for Brazil’s Atlantic Forest,” said Charbel Bouez, senior vice president of R&D for IFF Scent. “The combination of rV’s strong community roots and LMR’s deep expertise in natural ingredients is uniquely positioned to deliver exciting innovations in fragrance and cosmetic ingredients.”

The partnership also places rV at the forefront of sustainable innovation in Brazil. By applying its deep expertise in land stewardship and crop science within the Atlantic Forest, rV plays a strategic role in enabling IFF’s development of nature-based solutions. This collaboration reinforces the position of the Legado das Águas reserve as a global model for biodiversity-driven innovation, demonstrating how conservation can unlock new business opportunities. Furthermore, as a global pioneer in fragrance, flavors and bioscience innovation, IFF is deeply invested in the Brazilian market—where demand for renewable ingredients is accelerating. The partnership supports the expansion of green economy initiatives and reinforces Brazil’s position as a hub for sustainable sourcing and ecological entrepreneurship.

“Since Legado das Águas was established 13 years ago, we’ve made consistent investments in scientific research, driven by the belief that deeper knowledge of the forest would unlock new opportunities,” said David Canassa, CEO of Reservas Votorantim. “Bioprospecting offers a range of solutions for society, which is why we began developing it years ago — culminating in what we believe is the largest genetic bank of Atlantic Forest species. It’s a powerful ally in advancing conservation.”

Through its first-ever bioprospecting partnership in Brazil, IFF aims to tap into growing consumer interest in Brazilian “super” ingredients. IFF’s activities will also include community outreach programs designed to provide technical guidance on best practice conservation methods and promote the cultivation of native plants with the potential to become the next ingredient sensations. Drawing on the deep expertise of LMR Naturals — IFF’s renowned platform for sustainably sourced, high-performance natural ingredients — the initiative will combine scientific rigor with local biodiversity to unlock new possibilities for fragrance and cosmetic innovation.

The newly formed strategic partnership with rV is also a reflection of IFF’s ongoing mission to Do More Good across its scent supply chain from seed to bottle, further aligning with rV’s research-led, “Multiple Land Use” approach to sustainable business development.

Learn more about IFF’s ongoing commitment to Make Joy through fragrance innovation here. Also, visit Reservas Votorantim to learn more about the Legado das Águas Atlantic Forest reserve.

Cautionary Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including Section 27A of the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). Forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance and financial condition, and often contain words such as “”plan”, “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “believe,” “seek,” “see,” “will,” “would,” “target,” similar expressions, and variations or negatives of these words. Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain, such as statements about the timing or nature of the new facilities. The forward-looking statements included in this release are made only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to update the forward-looking statement to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

Welcome to IFF

At IFF (NYSE: IFF), we make joy through science, creativity and heart. As the global leader in flavors, fragrances, food ingredients, health and biosciences, we deliver groundbreaking, sustainable innovations that elevate everyday products—advancing wellness, delighting the senses and enhancing the human experience. Learn more at iff.com, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

Welcome to LMR

LMR is an IFF in-house capability which brings together the best of nature and cutting-edge technology to craft a wide range of pure ingredients for perfumery, cosmetics and flavors. Headquartered in Grasse, its team of agronomists travels the world to uncover, farm, harvest and extract the highest quality of natural ingredients that make the signature of unforgettable fragrances and flavors. Learn more at lmrnaturals.iff.com, Linkedin, and Instagram.

About Reservas Votorantim

Reservas Votorantim develops nature-based solutions for the green economy. The company manages a private territory of approximately 130,000 hectares in different biomes in Brazil, where it develops sustainable businesses based on the concept of multiple use of land and its biodiversity. Reservas Votorantim was founded in 2015 and is wholly owned by Votorantim S.A. Visit: https://www.reservasvotorantim.com/.

©2025 International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF). IFF, the IFF Logo, and all trademarks and service marks denoted with ™, SM or ® are owned by IFF or affiliates of IFF unless otherwise noted. All Rights Reserved.