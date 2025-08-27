HeartFocus Launches First Clinical Product in the U.S. With Butterfly Network

BORDEAUX, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HeartFocus, the revolutionary, AI-enabled cardiac imaging software developed by data-driven medtech company DESKi, today announced its U.S. commercial launch. HeartFocus will initially be available on Butterfly Network’s handheld ultrasound devices, the FDA-cleared software enables any healthcare professional to conduct diagnostic-quality heart ultrasounds after just hours of training. Health systems, primary care clinics, and clinical education institutions can now access the application.

Following recent FDA clearance and a successful international clinical trial, HeartFocus has moved from pilot to full deployment, empowering healthcare professionals to conduct fast and comprehensive cardiac assessments anywhere patients are seen, from rural clinics to primary care, education, cardiology, and even in acute high-volume triage environments.

HeartFocus addresses the most persistent barriers in cardiac care: limited access to trained sonographers and long wait times for diagnostic imaging. With just hours of training, any healthcare professional using HeartFocus can capture comprehensive echocardiographic views with consistency that has been clinically proven to match expert operators. Now commercially available through Butterfly Network’s single-probe, whole-body ultrasound system, providing seamless AI integration.

Bertrand Moal, PhD, MD, CEO of DESKi said, “With HeartFocus, we’re unlocking access to life-saving heart scans wherever they’re needed most. This isn’t just a product launch, it represents phase one in our mission to transform how and where cardiac care is delivered, setting a new standard in accessibility and impact.”

Davinder Ramsingh, VP, Innovation Partnerships and Clinical Development at Butterfly Network, said, “This commercial launch marks a first within the Butterfly Garden, offering deep integration with one of the most widely adopted handheld ultrasound systems in the U.S. We’re thrilled to bring HeartFocus to healthcare professionals nationwide. By combining Butterfly’s handheld device with HeartFocus’ AI-powered software, we’re enabling earlier detection and better outcomes, from large health systems to rural, underserved communities.”

Now addressing increasing cardiac care needs, HeartFocus empowers providers of all levels to deliver timely, high-quality cardiac care, anywhere it’s needed.

About HeartFocus

HeartFocus is a revolutionary, AI-driven heart exam software that empowers any healthcare professional to perform world-class echos from any device, anywhere. Created in 2023 by French brothers Bertrand and Olivier Moal, HeartFocus leverages proprietary and ground-breaking algorithms trained on over 10 million data points and validated through clinical trials. Bertrand, a Medical Doctor with a PhD in biomechanical engineering, and Olivier, a Berkeley and EPFL engineering alum, were moved by the devastating impact of cardiovascular disease exacerbated by increasingly overburdened healthcare systems. Driven by the belief No heart can wait™, HeartFocus provides a life-saving solution for heart patients, facilitating early detection and disease prevention. In 2024, HeartFocus was awarded the coveted France 2030 Award by the French Ministry of Health and is currently partnered with several US and European app platforms and Software Development Kit providers to bring the technology to healthcare providers globally.

HeartFocus is the latest offering by DESKi, a provider of innovative AI products developed in conjunction with medical practitioners and researchers. For more information, visit www.heartfocus.ai.

About Butterfly Network

Founded by Dr. Jonathan Rothberg in 2011, Butterfly Network is a digital health company with a mission to democratize medical imaging by making high-quality ultrasound affordable, easy-to-use, globally accessible, and intelligently connected, including for the 4.7 billion people around the world lacking access to ultrasound. Butterfly created the world's first handheld single-probe, whole-body ultrasound system using semiconductor technology, Butterfly iQ. The company has continued to innovate, leveraging the benefits of Moore’s Law, to launch its second-generation Butterfly iQ+ in 2020, and third-generation iQ3 in 2024 – each with increased processing power and performance enhancements. The disruptive technology has been recognized by TIME’s Best Inventions, Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas, CNBC Disruptor 50, and MedTech Breakthrough Awards, among other accolades. With its proprietary Ultrasound-on-Chip™ technology, intelligent software, and educational offerings, Butterfly is paving the way to mass adoption of ultrasound for earlier detection and remote management of health conditions around the world. Butterfly devices are commercially available to trained healthcare practitioners in areas including, but not limited to, parts of Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East, North America and South America; to learn more about available countries, visit: www.butterflynetwork.com/choose-your-country.