Domo Strengthens Partnership with AWS through Strategic Collaboration Agreement to Drive Rapid Adoption of Generative AI Solutions

SILICON SLOPES, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AI and Data Products platform provider Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) today announced that it has signed a strategic collaboration agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to help mutual customers harness the power of generative AI (GenAI) to build AI-powered solutions that improve business outcomes. Through the power of Domo and AWS, organizations can leverage AI to create intelligent, autonomous AI agents capable of independently analyzing and executing entire business processes, allowing them to automate complex workflows, all while ensuring security, governance, and human oversight.

Domo AI, the company’s award-winning suite of advanced AI solutions and tools, empowers users to interact with data more intuitively through features such as natural language querying, AI-driven data storytelling, and automated insights. By combining real-time data with contextual AI-generated recommendations and automation, Domo AI transforms traditional analytics into an intelligent, proactive experience that drives operational efficiency and innovation. Central to Domo AI is Agent Catalyst, Domo’s intelligent agentic AI platform designed to create autonomous agents that independently manage entire business processes. Leveraging GenAI and real-time data, Agent Catalyst automates complex workflows with personalized, context-aware recommendations and adaptive learning capabilities that evolve based on user behavior, helping organizations enhance efficiency, agility, and business outcomes while safeguarding security and governance.

“Domo’s Agent Catalyst is at the forefront of transforming how enterprises harness GenAI to drive business results,” said Josh James, founder and CEO, Domo. “Through our expanded strategic collaboration with AWS, we are empowering organizations to build intelligent, autonomous agents that can independently manage complex business processes with built-in security, governance, and human oversight. Leveraging AWS’s robust cloud infrastructure and AI capabilities, this partnership accelerates the adoption of Domo AI and Agent Catalyst, enabling our mutual customers to unlock unprecedented levels of automation, efficiency, and personalized insights across their organizations.”

According to ISG Research, through 2027, more than one-half of enterprises will realize their AI competencies and skills are insufficient and will require new investments to avoid being at a competitive disadvantage. This SCA between Domo and AWS will help to mitigate these challenges through the growth of Domo AI and Agent Catalyst solutions, which empower agents to move beyond passive alerts. Utilizing AWS’s scalable cloud infrastructure and advanced AI services, these agents will deliver context-aware recommendations and autonomously act on real-time data. The partnership also enables the development of personalized agent personas that provide specialized, domain-specific insights. Enhanced by AWS-powered memory and learning capabilities, these agents will continuously adapt to user behavior, evolving Agent Catalyst into a dynamic AI layer that proactively drives meaningful business outcomes.

“Domo is helping organizations harness the transformative power of AI by combining their innovative Domo AI and Agent Catalyst solutions with AWS’s cutting-edge cloud and AI technologies,” said Mark Relph, Head of Data and AI Partners at AWS. “We’re excited to continue our work with Domo to accelerate the adoption of intelligent, autonomous AI agents that drive efficiency and automation for our mutual customers.”

“At Filevine, our mission is to empower legal professionals with technology that not only simplifies their workflows but also elevates the quality and impact of their work,” said Erik Bermudez, VP of Strategic Partnerships at Filevine. “By leveraging the combined power of Domo’s advanced analytics and AI, built on the reliable and scalable infrastructure of AWS, we enable law firms to access real-time, actionable insights seamlessly within their day-to-day operations. We’re excited to see Domo and AWS investing further in their partnership, as this continued collaboration will enhance our ability to deliver smarter decisions and accelerate case outcomes for our clients. Together, we’re pushing the boundaries of innovation to create unparalleled value for the legal industry and help law firms serve their communities with greater precision and care.”

Part of the AWS Partner Network (APN), Domo helps organizations unlock the full potential of their data in AWS. From offering a native bi-directional data integration with Amazon Redshift, to fully integrated AWS Data Exchange product listings in the Domo Appstore, as well as AWS Machine Learning Competency Status (Applied AI category) and being a part of the Amazon SageMaker Ready Program, Domo and AWS have a long-standing partnership in supporting mutual customers with the speed and scale they need to unlock the value of their data and drive business impact.

