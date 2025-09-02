Dubin Clark Announces Recapitalization of Rumble Pest Solutions, LLC

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dubin Clark & Company, Inc. (“Dubin Clark”), a private equity firm focused on partnering with lower middle market businesses, is pleased to announce its partnership with Rumble Pest Solutions, LLC (“Rumble Pest” or the “Company”), a leading provider of residential pest control services. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, Rumble Pest offers a comprehensive suite of residential pest control solutions, including treatment for general pests, termites, mosquitoes, ants, spiders, bees, beetles, ticks, flies, wasps, cockroaches, bed bugs, and more. The Company currently serves customers across Arkansas, Missouri, and Oklahoma.

Michael Hompesch, Partner at Dubin Clark, shared that “The team’s impressive track record of growth and their unwavering commitment to quality set them apart in the industry. We believe that, together, we can leverage our resources, operational expertise, and strategic vision to help Rumble expand its reach, enhance its service offerings, and continue redefining what customers can expect from a pest control provider. We look forward to building on their strong foundation and accelerating the next chapter of success.”

“The Rumble Pest team should be incredibly proud of the outstanding business and culture they’ve built in a growing industry,” said Gregory Lake, Chief Executive Officer of Rumble Pest. “Partnering with Dubin Clark allows us to build on this strong foundation by expanding into new geographies, adding complementary services, and creating meaningful opportunities for our employees, while continuing to deliver the exceptional experience our customers expect. Rumble Pest will serve as the platform for continued investment and innovation as we enter our next phase of growth across North America.”

“We’re excited for what this next chapter means for our team and customers,” said Anthony Hoffman, Co-Founder of the Company. “Dubin Clark is an ideal partner whose values align closely with ours. They are committed to preserving culture and integrity while providing the resources and expertise to help us scale, grow, and continue delivering best-in-class service.”

The Potomac Company served as the exclusive financial advisor to Rumble Pest in connection with the transaction.

About Dubin Clark

Established in 1984, Dubin Clark is a private equity firm with offices in Jacksonville Beach, FL (HQ) and Miami Beach, FL. The Dubin Clark team is led by experienced private equity professionals who bring decades of success in lower middle market investing. Dubin Clark targets lead or control investments in Branded Niche Manufacturing, Residential Home Services, and Event Services companies with at least $5 million in sales. The firm’s mission is to create value by helping companies grow through a coordinated approach that includes providing capital to support internal growth, completing complementary add-on acquisitions to build market position, and helping to develop new strategies for the future while protecting the independence, culture, and values that made the company successful. For additional information, visit http://www.dubinclark.com.

About Rumble Pest Solutions

Headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, Rumble Pest is a leading provider of residential pest control services across Arkansas, Missouri, and Oklahoma. The company is committed to delivering safe, effective, and reliable solutions to protect homes and families from unwanted pests. For additional information, please visit https://www.rumblepestsolutions.com/.