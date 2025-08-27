Cengage Group Scales AI Products Across Portfolio to Enhance Learning Outcomes and Personalize Experiences for Millions of Learners

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cengage Group, a global edtech company, today announced a significant expansion of its artificial intelligence (AI) product portfolio across all customer segments. This launch broadens the reach and impact of the company’s AI-powered learning tools for students and educators across higher education, workforce training and K-12.

Students are engaging with our Student Assistant four to five times longer than with other AI tutor bots. This is driven by AI that is built for learning, not just answering, empowering students to test their thinking and build lasting skills. Share

This fall, Cengage Group’s Student Assistant will support more than one million students across 100+ products in Cengage Higher Ed’s leading disciplines, offering personalized, always-available learning help. At the same time, Cengage Work is expanding its AI-powered Learning Assistant to Advanced Career Training courses. Cengage School is piloting an AI content leveler and exploring additional K–12 applications to support educators and learners.

“Today’s expansion reflects our commitment to building an integrated, ethical AI-powered ecosystem,” says Michael Hansen, Chief Executive Officer at Cengage Group. “By connecting 24/7 student support, actionable instructor analytics and adaptive assessment tools, we’re paving the way for truly personalized learning experiences—grounded in trusted Cengage Group content and proven educational practices.”

Cengage Higher Ed Delivers Broader, More Integrated Student & Teacher Support

Cengage Higher Ed is expanding the capabilities of its AI-powered Student Assistant across top disciplines in more than 100 products. These enhancements increase accessibility, improve navigation and provide instructors with deeper insights into student engagement and progress. Key enhancements include:

Expanded accessibility across more platforms and touchpoints, including course homepages, eBooks and graded and ungraded assignments

across more platforms and touchpoints, including course homepages, eBooks and graded and ungraded assignments Improved navigation through dynamic visuals and direct textbook links

through dynamic visuals and direct textbook links Instructor tools and insights: Enable or disable Student Assistant at the course or assignment level Access real-time analytics on student progress and engagement View AI-powered dashboard with usage trends and common questions Identify challenges quickly to personalize outreach and adapt instruction



“Students are engaging with our Student Assistant four to five times longer than with other AI tutor bots,” said Darren Person, Chief Digital Officer at Cengage Group. “This is driven by AI that is built for learning, not just answering, enabling students to leverage the technology to test their thinking, deepen understanding and build lasting skills. Person continued, “Designed to enhance, not replace, the learning experience, usage data from our beta launch shows peak engagement outside traditional class hours – most often between 4:00 pm and midnight, with a high point at 9:00 pm – delivering on our promise to support learners whenever they need help.”

A student from the University of Wisconsin–Green Bay shared: “I like that the Student Assistant provides examples that relate to the context and doesn't just state exactly what the student asks, it goes above and beyond to make sure the student understands.” The student added, “I love that the Student Assistant can ask questions back to the student instead of the student carrying the conversation, because for some students they don't exactly know what they should be asking, so the Student Assistant helps the student think in a different way.”

Cengage Work Pilots AI-Powered Learning Assistant

On the heels of AI Skills Navigator launch for cybersecurity careers, Cengage Work is piloting its AI-powered Learning Assistant – the business’ adapted version of the Cengage Student Assistant – across Cengage Work Advanced Career Training (ACT) courses, reaching one-third of ACT learners in its first phase. Embedded directly into course experiences, the Learning Assistant provides instant, contextual answers to common questions while guiding students to instructors or support staff when needed. This kind of real-time responsiveness is especially critical for Cengage Work learners, over half of whom are adult students balancing their education with full-time jobs.

Early user testing has revealed positive shifts in perspective among even the most initially skeptical participants, with learners describing the tool as an “instructor in their pocket” that offers around-the-clock support. By keeping students engaged through personalized assistance, the Learning Assistant aims to boost retention, resolve issues faster and elevate the overall learning experience.

The rollout begins with some of Cengage Work’s most popular programs, such as Medical Terminology, Medical Billing and Coding, Certified Clinical Medical Assistant, Certified Medical Administrative Assistant and Pharmacy Technician.

Cengage School Adds AI Leveler in Beta, Continues AI Exploration

Earlier this summer, Cengage School launched a beta of AI Leveler—a generative AI-powered tool within Gale In Context: For Educators that allows K–12 educators to adjust and personalize the reading level of instructional content for each student. As beta testing continues, early feedback from a teacher panel has been overwhelmingly positive: 94% rated the tool’s quality as good, 90% viewed it favorably compared to other solutions and 100% said they would use it in their classrooms.

Additionally, Cengage Group continues to deepen its customer research across market segments to determine what solutions can best serve the needs of educators and students. In the K-12 market, recent Cengage Group research found that among districts planning to use generative AI, demand for teacher support climbed to 53%, up 15 points year-over-year. In response, Cengage School continues to explore AI tools that address these needs while delivering personalized, research-backed learning experiences for students.

“Cengage Group is expanding its AI portfolio with intention, ensuring that every student and instructor has access to tools that prioritize pedagogy and drive meaningful outcomes,” Hansen continued. “This commitment empowers us to support success at every stage of the learning journey.”

About Cengage Group

Cengage Group is a global edtech company with over 100 years of experience supporting learners. Our four operating units—Higher Education, School, Work and English Language Learning—serve millions of students from middle school to graduate school and workforce skills training in over 125 countries.

We empower student choice through trusted content, AI-driven insights, and scalable digital platforms that connect education to employment, ensuring learners gain career-ready skills and achieve tangible outcomes. Visit us at www.cengagegroup.com or find us on LinkedIn or X.