Cleopatra Enterprise & Management Controls Inc. Announce Partnership to Strengthen Project Control & Contractor Cost Transparency

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In an era when capital-intensive industries face increasing challenges in maintaining control over project performance and contractor spending, Cleopatra Enterprise and Management Controls, Inc. (MCi) have announced a strategic partnership. This collaboration empowers owner companies to regain control over their capital projects and turnarounds while ensuring financial transparency, cost efficiency, and accountability.

Bringing Back Ownership of Project & Cost Control

Historically, owner companies have relied on EPC/EPCM contractors for estimating, project controls, and execution. While this outsourcing strategy simplifies project delivery, it often reduces transparency, limits negotiation power, and increases dependency. By joining forces, Cleopatra Enterprise and MCi offer a comprehensive, integrated solution that enables organizations to take back control.

A Combined Value Proposition for Owner Companies

Together, Cleopatra Enterprise and MCi provide a seamless, end-to-end approach to project controls and contractor cost management. The partnership delivers three key benefits:

Empowering Internal Project Controls

Cleopatra Enterprise enables companies to build in-house expertise in estimating, cost control, and budgeting. This allows organizations to challenge EPC/EPCM assumptions, negotiate from a position of strength, and make well-informed decisions throughout the project lifecycle. Full Visibility & Control Over Contractor Spend

MCi’s myTrack platform enables complete transparency in contractor cost management, ensuring owner companies maintain oversight of vendor performance, budgets, and actual expenditures. From initial estimates to final payments, organizations can track costs and mitigate financial risks. Closed-Loop Accountability & Cost Efficiency

The integration of Cleopatra’s project controls platform with MCi’s myTrack contractor spend management system creates a robust framework for accountability. This ensures that cost control measures are in place from estimation to execution, minimizing budget overruns and driving efficiency.

The Business Impact: Transparency, Cost Control, and Better Decision-Making

By leveraging the combined expertise of Cleopatra Enterprise and MCi, owner companies gain greater control over their project and turnaround performance. The partnership offers:

Increased cost predictability and transparency

Enhanced ability to challenge and validate EPC/EPCM estimates

Strengthened financial governance and contractor accountability

More efficient execution of capital projects and turnarounds, ensuring timely delivery within budget

About Cleopatra Enterprise

Cleopatra Enterprise is a global leader in project controls and cost management, helping organizations streamline their capital projects and turnarounds. With advanced tools for estimating, cost control, and project analytics, Cleopatra enables companies to make data-driven decisions with confidence.

About Management Control Incorporated (MCi)

Founded in 1989, MCi specializes in contractor data and spend management solutions, providing organizations with real-time visibility and control over contractor labor, equipment, and material expenditures. MCi’s technology-driven approach ensures financial accuracy and accountability across all contractor engagements.

Through this strategic partnership, Cleopatra Enterprise and MCi are redefining how owner companies approach project controls and contractor cost transparency—delivering greater efficiency, improved financial oversight, and stronger project execution.