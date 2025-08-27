Humana announces new agreements to expand specialized care programs for patients living with musculoskeletal conditions.

LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leading health and well-being company Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) today announced new strategic, individual value-based care partnerships with Vori Health and HOPCo, in addition to the company’s existing partnership with TailorCare, to further advance quality of care and help optimize patient health outcomes for eligible individuals living with musculoskeletal conditions.

Humana Medicare Advantage members who qualify for these programs will now have access to a team of care coordination professionals who provide robust support and integrate with their primary care clinician. Vori Health is available nationwide to Group Humana Medicare Advantage members. HOPCo is available to individual Humana Medicare Advantage members in Arizona offering its musculoskeletal clinically integrated network.

These partnerships expand the company’s musculoskeletal care program to further provide personalized, coordinated care. Humana Medicare Advantage members in Atlanta currently have access to evidence based musculoskeletal care navigation, education and scheduling through TailorCare. Beginning November 2025 and January 2026, respectively, Humana Medicare Advantage members in Dallas and Denver will have access to TailorCare. Members receive comprehensive care coordination and guidance throughout each stage of their healthcare journey with each of these programs.

“These innovative programs are designed to deliver personalized care for our members to help improve their quality of life,” said Dr. Bryan Loy, Corporate Medical Director at Humana. “Care navigation and whole-person care are crucial for every Humana member, particularly those living with musculoskeletal conditions. These value-based care partnerships provide a care team enhancing holistic support, improving care delivery and helping to improve health outcomes.”

Value-based care is a patient-centered healthcare model that prioritizes holistic patient care to help improve patient health outcomes. Musculoskeletal conditions, such as arthritis, osteoporosis, and joint disorders, affect nearly one in two Americans. Through Humana’s agreements with Vori Health, TailorCare and HopCo the Medicare-aged population will have access to coordinated support.

