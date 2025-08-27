USA Compression Partners, LP Announces Upsized Credit Facility

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE: USAC) (“USA Compression” or the “Partnership”) announced today that it has entered into an Eighth Amended and Restated Credit Agreement effective today, August 27, 2025, extending the maturity of its senior secured asset-backed loan facility (“Amended ABL”) until August 2030. The credit facility is led by J.P. Morgan and includes 20 financial institutions with a combined commitment of $1.750 billion. This represents an increase of $150 million from the prior ABL facility.

“We are pleased to extend and expand the Amended ABL, which has underpinned the Partnership’s growth for more than 20 years,” said Chris Paulsen, Chief Financial Officer of USA Compression. “The strong participation underscores the market’s confidence in our credit profile and consistent performance. The Amended ABL will provide immediate interest savings and positions us well to continue to deliver long-term value to unitholders. We are grateful for the legacy of capital providers, many of which have participated at increasing commitment levels since inception.”

About USA Compression Partners, LP

USA Compression Partners, LP is one of the nation’s largest independent providers of natural gas compression services in terms of total compression fleet horsepower. USA Compression partners with a broad customer base composed of producers, processors, gatherers, and transporters of natural gas and crude oil. USA Compression focuses on providing midstream natural gas compression services to infrastructure applications primarily in high-volume gathering systems, processing facilities, and transportation applications. More information is available at usacompression.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements in this press release may be forward-looking statements as defined under federal law. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of uncertainties and factors, many of which are outside the control of USA Compression, and a variety of risks that could cause results to differ materially from those expected by management of USA Compression. USA Compression undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or changes to future operating results over time. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Known material factors that could cause the Partnership’s actual results to differ materially from the results contemplated by such forward-looking statements are described in the Partnership’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 and the Partnership’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2025, each of which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should also understand that it is not possible to predict or identify all such factors and you should not consider these factors to be a complete statement of all potential risks and uncertainties.